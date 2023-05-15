BTS YOUTH Trailer Out: Bangtan Boys Inspired Drama Explores Coming-of-age Story Of 7 Boys

The trailer of YOUTH, the BTS-inspired drama, was released by its makers at the 2023 Korea Expo on Saturday. The glimpses of the YOUTH trailer also surfaced online and immediately went viral on social media. The video showed a seven-member cast. Each of them will portray the seven members of the band. The ensemble cast will star Seo Jo Hoon as Jin, Ahn Ji Ho as J-Hope, Seo Young Joo as RM, Kim Yoon Woo as Jimin, Jung Woo Jin as V, and Jeon Jin Seo as Jungkook.

The drama will follow a fictional story that is based on what viewers have seen thus far in BTS's music videos, album notes, and other content. It will concentrate on the challenges that young boys face as they advance towards adulthood. Additionally, viewers will learn how the seven cast members initially connected and how their friendship developed over time. The story will touch on a variety of topics, such as family connections, societal expectations, and childhood trauma.

However, it has been cleared that the drama's backstory is entirely fictitious and has nothing to do with any real pople. The drama's official premiere date has not yet been specified. The streaming platform of the show is also unknown as of now.

YOUTH was first announced by BigHit Entertainment in August 2019. During a corporate briefing presentation in Seoul, Bang Si Hyuk, the agency’s founder and co-CEO said, “Big Hit is currently preparing a drama series together with a leading Korean production company based on the Bangtan Universe, slated for release in the second half of 2020. It will be a story set in BU about how the seven boys first met." Additionally, the members' true names won't be used in the drama. Instead, they will use brand-new names to depict the BTS Universe story and its difficult and dark topics by portraying BTS characters from the HYYH era as those characters.