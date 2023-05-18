Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Guneet Monga Participate In India Pavilion

Guneet Monga is currently attending the ongoing 76th Festival de Cannes. The Oscar-winning producer walked the red carpet on day 1 itself following it up with a discussion at the Indian Pavilion whose inauguration she was a part of. Guneet took to her Instagram handle to share a photo from the event, also penning a few words about her experience.

Guneet Monga at the India Pavillion



Guneet Monga shared a picture of herself standing along side Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Madhur Bhandarkar and Khush Sundar. Guneet expressed gratitude towards the opportunity to be present for the inauguration of the India Pavillion at Cannes 2023. Her note also carried a token of thanks for the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Dr. L. Murugan. Her caption read, "Honoured to be a part of the Indian Pavilion Inauguration at Cannes Film Festival 2023 with Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr.L.Murugan, Khushbu Sundar, Sara Ali Khan, Madhur Bhandarkar and Vijay Varma. Truly resonated with Dr.Murugan when he rightly said, “India is well placed to become the world’s leading content creator”. Excited for the future of what our blooming Creative Economy brings! #IndiaAtCannes @festivaldecanne @ficci_india Outfit, shoes and jewellery by @ampmfashions".

Guneet in gold and white



Guneet attended the India Pavillion Inauguration and discussion dressed in a white blazer ensemble. The blazer also carried sparse prints in a deep blue which added some colour to the professional look. Prior to this, Guneet Monga had also walked the red carpet on day 1. For her red carpet walk, Guneet chose an olive gold saree with a monochromatic blouse. She embellished the traditional attire with a brooch on the saree. The producer had shared images from her red carpet moment as well, penning a note of gratitude for the opportunity and experience.

The currently ongoing 76th Festival de Cannes commenced on May 16 and will continue on till May 27. Several big names from India have and will be gracing the event, including both red carpet regulars as well as debutantes. Guneet is at Cannes as part of the Indian government delegation this year.