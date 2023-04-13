Cannes 2023: Who Is Competing For Palme D'Or? Know Film Festival Line Up

Quick links:
Image: Asteroid City/Twitter
In a press conference held earlier today, Festival de Cannes film festival president Iris Knobloch and delegate general Thierry Fremaux made a live announcement of the official lineup for the year. The ceremony is all set to roll out its red carpet later in May this year. A notable highlight this year has been the record number of female directors that are part of the lineup.
Across its 6 categories of In Competition, Un Certain Regard, Out of Competition, Midnight Screenings, Cannes Premiere and Special Screenings, Festival de Cannes will be featuring a wide range of cinema to the myriad of film enthusiasts. The press conference was hosted by Festival de Cannes' director Thierry Frémaux along with its president Iris Knobloch. The internationally renowned film festival will roll out its red carpet between May 16 to 27.
19 films are currently competing for the the coveted Palme d'Or. Wes Anderoson's Asteroid City dealing with world-changing events gatecrashing a stargazer competition, German filmmaker Wim Wenders' Perfect Days and Ken Loach’s The Old Oak dealing with a village on the verge of abandonment are some of the main contenders. Also notable is Banel e Adama, which will be Ramata-Toulaye SY's first screening.
Check out below the list of films competing for the prestigious award.
Club Zero by Jessica Hausner
Asteroid City by Wes Anderson
The Zone of Interest by Jonathan Glazer
Fallen Leaves by Aki Kaurismaki
Les Filles D’Olfa (Four Daughters) by Kaouther Ben Hania
Anatomie D’une Chute by Justine Triet
Monster by Kore-eda Hirokazu
Il Sol Dell’Avvenire by Nanni Moretti
La Chimera by Alice Rohrwacher
About Dry Grasses by Nuri Bilge Ceylan
L’Ete Dernier by Catherine Breillat
The Passion of Dodin Bouffant by Tran Anh Hung
Rapito by Marco Bellocchio
May December by Todd Haynes
Firebrand by Karim Ainouz
The Old Oak by Ken Loach
Perfect Days by Wim Wenders
Banel Et Adama by Ramata-Toulaye Sy
Jeunesse by Wang Bing
The festival this year, has broken its own record in terms of the number of women directors that are part of the lineup. Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera, Jessica Hausner’s Club Zero, Catherine Breillat’s Last Summer, Justine Triet’s Anatomie d’une chute, Ramata-Toulaye Sy’s Banel et Adama and Kaouther Ben Hania’s Olfa’s Daughters will be featuring at Cannes 2023.
Festival de Cannes will feature the world premieres of some major big banner films this year. James Mangold's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny featuring Harrison Ford and Pheobe Waller-Bridge along with Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert de Niro and Brendan Fraser are some of the clinchers this year. This will be the first time the director will be returning to screen his work after 1986's After Hours. Maiwenn's Jeanne du Barry, being touted as Johnny Depp's 'comeback' will open the ceremony on May 16.