International Nurses Day: Politicians, Celebrities Pay Respects To Frontline Warriors

On the occasion of International Day of the Nurse, celebrities and leaders from across various fields poured in their respects for the frontline warriors, especially as the world grapples with the Coronavirus pandemic. May 12 is celebrated around the world annually as International Nurses Day. The day marks the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who is regarded as the founder of modern nursing. International Nurses Day 2020 is special because this year marks not only her 200th birth anniversary but a time period where nurses have been on the forefront battling the global pandemic.

On #InternationalNursesDay, I express my gratitude towards all the nurses serving humanity across the world. Nurses are the backbone of our medical sector. Their role in containing the spread of COVID-19 is truly remarkable. India salutes our nurses for their tireless efforts. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 12, 2020

Across India our nurses are working tirelessly, around the clock, to help save lives. They are our unsung heroes, our first line of defence against the Covid19 virus.



On #InternationalNursesDay I thank & salute each & every one of them for their hard work & dedication. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 12, 2020

On #InternationalNursesDay, I convey my gratitude to all the nurses, ASHAs, Anganwadi workers & ANMs for their unwavering compassion towards the nation.



Your indomitable will is not only healing the society but also inspiring every citizen to fight COVID-19 crises with courage. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 12, 2020

Thank you for your selfless service, dedication, compassion and kindness during such challenging times and otherwise. 🙏🏼😊 Let us all join together to celebrate #InternationalNursesDay 👩‍⚕️👨‍⚕️ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 12, 2020

WHO lauds nurses

The World Health Organisation on Tuesday highlighted the importance of nurses in the healthcare field and thanked them for what they are doing for the people on the occasion of International Nurses Day. "Historically, as well as today, nurses are at the forefront of fighting epidemics and pandemics - providing high quality and respectful treatment and care. They are often the first and sometimes the only health professional that people see and the quality of their initial assessment, care, and treatment is vital," the statement read.

"In this year of the Nurse and the Midwife, now more than ever, it is essential that governments support and invest in their nurses. COVID19 reinforces the need for investment in nursing jobs, education, leadership," the statement concluded.

