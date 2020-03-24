Kapil Sharma's Adorable Daughter Applauds Coronavirus Warriors During Janta Curfew; WATCH

The entire nation united on Sunday, March 22, 2020, on the day of Janata Curfew. It was in response to our honourable Prime Minister's initiative to appreciate the frontliners who are risking their lives to saves ours amid the Coronavirus scare. Several celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Mika and Kapil Sharma came out to give a shout out to all the doctors, police and other individuals who are providing us with all the necessary services irrespective of health hazards.

Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra's video during Janata Curfew

Some people clapped for minutes, some banged steel plates and others played 'dhol' and other musical instruments to show their respect and appreciation for the frontliners. However, one person who truly grabbed the limelight and drew all our attention was none other than Kapil Sharma's little munchkin Anayra Sharma. Kapil Sharma came along her daughter in his balcony to be a part of the initiative. He shared a video on his social media. Take a look:

In this video, one can see Kapil Sharma holding his darling daughter and cheering for the frontliners during Janata Curfew. Kapil Sharma's daughter was also seen waving her hand with dad's help. Dressed in a white jumpsuit and cute headband Kapil Sharma's daughter looked simply endearing in this video. Kapil looked happy he posed with his daughter.

Apart from Kapil Sharma's daughter and himself, one could also witness the popular singer Mika playing the drums in support of the Janata Curfew. In another video shared by Kapil on his official Instagram handle, you can see Kapil Sharma taking charge of the drums and playing them with full gusto and enthusiasm to show his participation and contribution as a responsible citizen in the Janata Curfew. He also recorded his neighbouring building residents who too came out to support the 5 pm during Janata Curfew.

Furthermore, comedy king Kapil Sharma also took his Instagram to share photos of empty roads from his residence in Andheri West. The Firangi actor also congratulated and thanked citizens of the locality for their wholehearted contribution to the PM's initiative. On the work front, The shooting of The Kapil Sharma Show' has been stalled as per the govt's guidelines. However, fans will get to see a few fresh episodes which were shot earlier.

Source: Kapil Sharma Instagram

