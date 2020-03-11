Coachella And Stagecoach Postponed Due To COVID-19, Organisers Confirm

Coachella and Stagecoach festivals have officially been postponed. Both these music festivals have been postponed due to the global Coronavirus crisis. Music festivals are the latest entertainment ventures to get hit by the COVID-19. No Time to Die and Peter Rabbit 2 release dates have already been postponed due to Coronavirus.

Coachella & Stagecoach officially postponed

Coachella and Stagecoach are some of the most talked-about music festivals in the world. These music festivals have gained a reputation for not just being musical events but also providing an opportunity for fashion trend debuts. But now, Coachella and Stagecoach organiser, Goldenvoice has officially confirmed that both the festivals have been postponed.

Goldenvoice officially confirmed this news in a statement. In the statement, the organisers have stated that according to the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities they are deeply upset to confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns. The Goldenvoice statement also stated that in times of universal uncertainty in terms of the Coronavirus outbreak they take the safety and health of their guests, staff, and community very seriously.

This official statement also urged everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials. According to the Coachella and Stagecoach organisers Coachella will now take place on October 9,10, and 11 and October 16, 17, 18. Furthermore, the Stagecoach music festival will be taking place on October 23, 24, and 25. Take a look at the full statement here.

Previously, Coachella was supposed to take place from April 10 to April 12 and again from April 17 to April 19. Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were the headliners for the festival. The Stagecoach music festival was supposed to be held from April 24 to April 26. Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, and Thomas Rhett were the headliners. But now after the festivals have been postponed, it is unclear which acts will be headlining in October.

