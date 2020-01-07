Coachella 20 Years In The Desert: Watch YouTube's Anniversary Documentary On The Fest

Coachella is all set to get its own documentary via YouTube originals. The very first teaser trailer of Coachella: 20 Years In the Dessert was released on Tuesday. The video featured clips of roaring crowds over the course of the Indo, California, festival history. The film is scheduled to premiere on March 31 this year.

The teaser does not have much information on the documentary itself, but according to a media statement from YouTube, the film will feature some exclusive and never-seen-before footage and also interviews. It will also feature an inside look into the festival's beginnings as well as Coachella performances in the past 20 years. The film will also include Billie Eilish, Blackprint, Kanye West and many more.

Coachella: 20 Years In the Dessert hails from the Goldenvouice and Hamsterdam and in association with AEG studios. It is produced and directed by Chris Perkel. The executive producers for this most-awaited film are Raymond Leon Roker and Tollett. It is 10th year in a row where YouTube will be the official playlist and live streaming partner for both the weekends of Coachella. Adding to its partnership, YouTube Premium subscribers will have access to a members-only batch of passes.

Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert joins a slate of music programming on YouTube which also includes some upcoming docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons. The project will be available for free with advertisements to the 2 billion logged-in users and also to YouTube Premium the film will be playing without any advertisements.

The announcement came soon after the Coachella lineup announcement for 2020 with Rage Against the Machine, Traviss Scott and Frank Ocean set to headline the weekends of April 20, 12 and April 17, 19.

Watch the Trailer here

