'Demon Slayer' Becomes Highest-grossing Film In Japan, Shatters Box Office Records

Anime has been a rather dominant element in the world of entertainment as far as Japan is concerned, and is also creating an impact in the other parts of the world. Anime movies, especially those relating to Manga series, have always generated excitement among the Japanese audience. So much so, that the recent film of the Demon Slayer Manga series has shattered the collection records in Japan’s box office as well. Have a look at the powerful performance of Demon Slayer at the box office along with other details of the film.

Demon Slayer becomes the highest-grossing film in Japan

The Japanese audience is known to have a soft corner for anime films and shows. When that element is combined a popular series from Manga, the results are always expected to be big. Demon Slayer has broken all kinds of box office records in Japan to become the highest-grossing film in the country till date. The record was previously held by Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi which was released in 2001. Demon Slayer's plot revolves around the fight of an adolescent boy against demons who eat humans. The film has collected over a stellar 32 billion Japanese Yen.

The commercial performance of the film can be safely regarded as impressive, given that the coronavirus pandemic has sufficiently reduced the collections of every film worldwide. Even though Japan has been largely successful till now to control the spread of the deadly virus, the pandemic has still limited the cinema audience. In a span of less than two months, Demon Slayer has managed to cross the 30 billion mark, having beaten its competitor for the spot by a huge margin. The film has thus managed to break a number of records that were held by other films on the box office front.

The film is directed by Haruo Sotozaki and was built with a high budget as well. The Manga series is now considered to be a global hit having been translated to 14 different languages and distributed among 33 countries, according to publisher Shueisha Inc., the popularity of Demon Slayer series has also prompted companies to create the toys of its characters along with other merchandise.

