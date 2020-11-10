No Game No Life Season 2: Will There Be A Second Season Of This Anime?

The new anime series No Game No Life has recently caught a lot of attention in the anime community. Based on the Japanese light novel series by Yū Kamiya which goes by the same name, the series follows a group of human gamers seeking to beat the god of games. They are trying to do so at a series of board games in order to usurp the god's throne. While the premise of the show might sound extremely outlandish, the anime creators have managed to pull it off and made it extremely riveting. Read on to find out, “Will there be a No Game No Life season 2?”

Will there be a No Game No Life season 2?

No Game No Life season 1 was released in 2014. Season 2 of the show still isn’t here, despite it being seven years since the hugely successful season 1 was released. At the moment No Game No Life season 2 has not been confirmed by either the anime creators or any of its streaming networks. Neither of the anime’s producers has talked about the No Game No Life season 2 release date yet. Anime fans can watch the first season on Amazon Prime, Hulu and Crunchyroll.

No Game No Life Characters

Sora and Shiro

In No Game No Life, Sora is an eighteen-year-old male is a prodigy in making strategies while his eleven-year-old stepsister, Shiro, excels at calculations and logic. Together, the teens form the undefeated gaming identity Blank. After their parents passed away, the two no longer had emotional ties to society. Every time the two are separated from each other, they begin to suffer panic attacks.

Stephanie Dola

Stephanie is a teenage girl and granddaughter to the previous king of Elkia. Elkia rules the nation inhabited by humans. Stephanie has a lot of knowledge but lacks the intuition to win games. In addition to this, her grandfather was infamously known for losing games and giving up Elkia's land. Hence, young Stephanie strives to restore the honour of her grandfather and humanity.

Jibril

Jibril is a flügel or a powerful angelic race known for his ruthlessness. She is over 6000-years old and is the youngest and most powerful of her species. Jibril won Elkia's library from Stephanie's grandfather in order to store her books and uses it as a home. Other characters on the show include Warbeast, Kurami Zell and Fil Nilvalen, Dhampirs and sirens.

