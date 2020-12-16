'Demon Slayer' Steadily Moves Towards Becoming Japan's Top-grossing Film

The Demon Slayer series is all set to become Japan's top-grossing film due to a mega-fan boost due to the pandemic. The movie focuses on the quest of a young boy who has vowed to destroy all demons. The boy’s parents were tragically murdered by demons and thus he sets out on a path of vengeance. According to Straits Times, the movie saw a significant boost in viewership due to the pandemic. The film preaches about resilience which was a subject that resonated well with the audience. Thus Demon Slayer is on the verge of becoming the top-grossing film in Japan.

Demon Slayer is Japan's top-grossing film?

The film takes its inspiration from the original Demon Slayer manga comics along with the popular anime series as well. The show also has accents that pay tribute to the Japanese culture which fans have loved throughout the run. According to the news portal mentioned above, the manga has risen to popularity as it pays an ode to the traditional Japanese values. The creators believed a number of people have been forgetting it and thus the movie helps shed light on the topic through its narration. A movie commentator spoke to the news portal and said that he has noticed that in modern-day Japan a number of the traditional values have gone missing, thus he expressed that he is delighted to see the film bring that back through its visual representation of the traditions.

Currently, the top-grossing film in Japan is the Oscar-winning movie Spirited Away. The film released in 2001 and has been the top-grossing film for a while now. Thus after two decades, the film is finally going to be taken over by Demon Slayer. The film is on the verge and is steadily inching towards dethroning Spirited away from its position. The movie has already opened up in a number of Asian countries and will soon head towards the west Next year, according to the portal mentioned above. The Demon Slayer franchise is a huge one and has been running from 2016. The franchise witnessed 100 million sold-out copies of the first 22 books that were released around that time.

