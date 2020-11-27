'Dragon Ball' Spoilers: Why Are Angel Laws So Important For Goku & His New Found Powers?

Fans will soon see some major changes in the plotline of Dragon Ball Super in its Galactic Patrol Prisoner storyline, reported ComicBook. All the changes have been implemented so that Goku is able to beat the new villain and is able to control his newfound powers. Read ahead to know more about the changes and the show.

Dragon Ball spoilers

The new villain in the Dragon Ball Super is called Moro and to able to beat him Goku, he will have to master the Ultra Instinct. He has now entered a whole new level and is now be on the same level as some other great gods of the anime universe. Many fans are now also asking if Goku will have to fight Gods in the new episodes or that his powers will bear him any heavy price in the show?

So it is understood by fans that if Goku has to master Ultra Instinct, he will have to suffer the loss of a close friend or a mentor. Fans also found out that Meru was actually an agent of the Galactic Patrol who wanted to learn more about justice. In the last Dragon Ball episodes, fans saw Moro nearly destroying the Earth and thus Merus had to use his divine power to save the planet which is forbidden. Thus, Merus was killed.

Now the question arises - why is Merus' death so important? Reports indicate that the reason Merus' death was given so much significance as it lays out a set of rules for Goku and his future practice. It also makes it clear that he cannot misuse his powers.

ComicBook adds , "The purpose of Angelic Law is to not only restrain the angels but to keep the mortal universe safe from levels of power that could annihilate it.' Goku's power also has the potential to destroy Earth and cause some major harm. As fans remember when the same thing happened to Moro the 'imbalance turned the villain into a living bomb capable of wiping out the entire universe". Thus it is clear why the laws are important and what Goku has to do to keep peace and to make sure that Earth is not destroyed.

