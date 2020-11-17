Last Updated:

Naruto's Spin-off 'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Will Now Be Written By Kishimoto

Naruto creators recently announced that Masashi Kishimoto will soon be back as a writer on the show. Take a look at how fans reacted to the same

Tulip Roy
Tulip Roy
Naruto

Masashi Kishimoto will soon take over the writing for the famous anime series 'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations', reported Comic Book. Reports have also indicated that the original creators of Naruto will no longer work on the project as writers and the show will get a whole new direction. Read ahead to know more about the show and its creators:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a very famous Japanese manga series. The series was birthed when Naruto manga ended in 2014. In 2014, Shueisha, the company that created Naruto, reached out to Masashi Kishimoto to write a sequel to the show. Reportedly, Kishimoto did not accept the offer back then and asked the company to reach out to artist Mikio Ikemoto. Mikio Ikemoto started working as the illustrator for the series. 

According to latest developments, Masashi Kishimoto will indeed take on the writing job for the manga. The original writer for the show was Ukyō Kodachi, who will now step down. Many fans have been very happy to hear the news. Most fans have taken to Twitter to mention how much they love Masashi Kishimoto. Many fans are also welcoming the writer back into the show and others were happy as they think the show could take a fun new twist. 

Though a few fans have also had mixed reactions. Check out a few fan reactions below: 

Who is Masashi Kishimoto? 

Masashi Kishimoto was born in the Okayama Prefecture, Japan, on November 8, 1974. When he was in college, he decided that he would become a manga artist. Back in 1995, he delivered his first successful manga to the world and his work was quite well recognised. Masashi Kishimoto is also the creator of Naruto. 

 

 

