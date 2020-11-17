Naruto's Spin-off 'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Will Now Be Written By Kishimoto

Masashi Kishimoto will soon take over the writing for the famous anime series 'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations', reported Comic Book. Reports have also indicated that the original creators of Naruto will no longer work on the project as writers and the show will get a whole new direction. Read ahead to know more about the show and its creators:

NEWS: Masashi Kishimoto Takes Over Writing the BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS Manga



More: https://t.co/dHnr8GFKGu pic.twitter.com/VZP5ZuyWAo — Naruto (@Naruto_Anime_EN) November 16, 2020

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a very famous Japanese manga series. The series was birthed when Naruto manga ended in 2014. In 2014, Shueisha, the company that created Naruto, reached out to Masashi Kishimoto to write a sequel to the show. Reportedly, Kishimoto did not accept the offer back then and asked the company to reach out to artist Mikio Ikemoto. Mikio Ikemoto started working as the illustrator for the series.

According to latest developments, Masashi Kishimoto will indeed take on the writing job for the manga. The original writer for the show was Ukyō Kodachi, who will now step down. Many fans have been very happy to hear the news. Most fans have taken to Twitter to mention how much they love Masashi Kishimoto. Many fans are also welcoming the writer back into the show and others were happy as they think the show could take a fun new twist.

Though a few fans have also had mixed reactions. Check out a few fan reactions below:

this is actually both bad and good news. good news is the haters coming back from their graves to watch/read boruto, bad news is naruto has a bigger chance of dying since he is ready to kill him. i don't think kodachi was about to kill naruto back then (fans would be pissed) — Ryu (@herchinatown) November 16, 2020

Welcome back Sensei Kishimoto 🙏🏿🙌🏿👑 pic.twitter.com/BBUgmf9O6A — Scorpzgca00 (@scorpzgca00) November 16, 2020

yeay welcome back masashi kishimoto, I'm waiting for your

🙏🤙 — Nananu (@NanaKhasna) November 17, 2020

Who is Masashi Kishimoto?

Masashi Kishimoto was born in the Okayama Prefecture, Japan, on November 8, 1974. When he was in college, he decided that he would become a manga artist. Back in 1995, he delivered his first successful manga to the world and his work was quite well recognised. Masashi Kishimoto is also the creator of Naruto.

