Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s 'Fleabag' To Stream On Amazon To Support COVID-19 Charities

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag is all set to steam on Amazon during April. Reportedly, the Emmy-winning show will be available for a short period as it aims to help those who are financially devastated by the Coronavirus crisis.

According to reports, Phoebe Waller-Bridge revealed that she is hoping that the film will help raise money and also entertain people during this time. She also went on to thank all the partners and creatives of the film who have waived off their royalties from the production to raise funds in such cases. Phoebe Waller-Bridge also revealed that all the money that will be collected through the film will be used to help those who are fighting the battle against Coronsvirus at the frontlines, those financially devastated by the crisis, and the theatre community.

Fleabag began as a one-woman show, currently has two seasons and will stream on Amazon. It was also revealed that the stage show is currently available via Soho Theatre On Demand streaming site in the UK and Ireland. On April 10, Fleabag will be available for about two weeks on Amazon for the UK and United States residents.

All profits that will come from the 48-hour downloads will be reportedly distributed among charities, including NHS Charities Together, The National Emergencies Trust and Acting for Others. Also, a part of the money will go to the Fleabag Support Fund. This is a newly established charitable fund that helps freelance theatre workers and many others affected by the pandemic.

