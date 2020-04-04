Canada Collaborates With Amazon To Distribute Medical Equipment Amid COVID-19 Crisis

While the world is battling with a chronic shortage of medical equipment amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Canadian government has collaborated with Amazon Canada to manage the much-needed distribution of masks, gloves, and ventilators that have been purchased by the government. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the agreement with Amazon on April 4 as the coronavirus cases in the country spike to 12,549 with at least 208 casualties.

According to reports, as the pandemic continues to tighten its grip around the world, the Canadian government has been working with the manufacturers in recent weeks to ramp-up its production to meet the surge in demand of items like face shields, masks, gloves, ventilators, gowns and test kits which are currently required by frontline fighters of the COVID-19 outbreak. During a daily news briefing outside his Ottawa house, Canadian PM told the reporters that the agreement has been signed between both sides and Amazon Canada is “proud to partner” with the Canadian government. However, Trudeau reportedly did not disclose the value of the contract.

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 59,226 lives worldwide as of April 4. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 205 countries and has infected at least 1,118,559 people. Out of the total infections, 229,274 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic on March 11 while the virus has now spread to all continents except Antarctica, resulting in thousands of deaths worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

(With agency inputs)