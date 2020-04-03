Nicole Kidman Is All Set To Star In Amazon's 'Pretty Things' Adaptation

Actor Nicole Kidman is set to star in a new adaptation for Amazon. The Big Little Lies star will be playing the lead role in the Amazon adaptation of Janelle Brown’s novel Pretty things. The book is yet to hit the stands and reportedly Amazon won the rights of the novel in a highly competitive bid.

Nicole Kidman is one of the most promising actors in Hollywood. Apart from films, the actor has become a major choice for several TV series. All thanks to her award-winning role in the web series Big Little Lies alongside Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern. Now, Nicole Kidman is set to star in another web series.

According to a media portal’s report, Nicole Kidman will be starring in Amazon’s adaptation of Janelle Brown’s novel Pretty Things. For those of you who are aware of this, Kidman has a first-look deal with Amazon. She is also set to produce this book adaption through her Blossoms film banner. Recently, Nicole Kidman’s upcoming TV series with HBO got postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Kidman stars alongside Hugh Grant in HBO’s The Undoing. Apart from starring Brown’s novel adaptation Pretty Things, Nicole Kidman will also star in Liane Moriarty’s novel Nine Perfect Strangers. The adaptation is in pipeline at Hulu.

Janelle Brown’s novel Pretty Things will be hitting the stands on April 21. The book’s story revolves around two brilliant and damaged women who try to find their ways out of a deceitful and destructive game. Amazon is yet to reveal details about Nicole Kidman’s character in the web series. Janelle Brown is not only set to adapt the novel but also executive produce it. Apart from Brown, Skeleton Twins and Handmaid's Tale director Reed Morano is also set to executive produce the Kidman starrer web series.

