'Grey’s Anatomy' Character Richard Webber Leaves Fans Worried After Recent Episode

The show Grey’s Anatomy recently hinted that the long time Grey’s Anatomy's character, Richard Webber whose role is essayed by James Pickens Jr. might be heading close to his end on the show. In the recent episode of Grey’s Anatomy which aired on March 26, Richard Webber was giving a speech at a conference. During the speech, he started getting delusions and he started speaking irrelevant things and everyone got worried.

Here is what happened in Grey’s Anatomy, March 26 episode

In the episode, Maggie Pierce whose role is portrayed by Kelly McCreary and Kim Raver who is playing the character of Teddy Altman was attending a conference along with Richard Webber. At the conference, Richard Webber was supposed to give a speech. In the previous episodes, it was seen that Richard Webber spent a lot of time preparing for his presentation. Richard Webber along with his estranged wife Catherine Avery prepared his speech and his presentation.

During the speech, Richard Webber imagined that Catherine was present at the conference and she was watching him. But in reality, Catherine was back at the Grey Sloan Memorial the whole time. Catherine at the Grey Sloan Memorial was preparing to watch Richard Webber's speech.

In the speech, Richard Webber claimed that he found a cure for cancer. He also thanked his wife for her help and support as he referred to some pillow talk that he had with Catherine. While watching the footage Catherine was confused about what Richard Webber was saying as he did not make any sense.

Later Maggie Pierce ended up cutting his speech short and she called for medical personnel. Maggie asked someone to call 911 as Richard Webber was having a stroke. Richard Webber failed to recognize Maggie Pierce. Catherine, who was watching all of this, first assumed that Richard Webber was drunk. However, that was not the case.

After the episode, Grey’s Anatomy fans were worried as they thought Richard Webber's role was coming to an end. Many fans even took to Twitter to share their views on the same. Here's a look at some of the tweets.

bro i never tweet anything BUT this last greys episode has me so MF messed up. the literal audacity of these writers is on some other shit. if ANYTHING HAPPENS TO RICHARD WEBBER ITS ON SIGHT. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/Uf2q9r7JSi — Hiermiela Tsegai (@hiermiela_t) March 27, 2020

I’m not ok with this Richard Webber plot twist!! AT ALL 🥺😭#GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/0fw8mpatu3 — Johanna Olivia (@_youanna_) March 27, 2020

