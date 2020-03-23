Coronavirus Crisis: 'Grey’s Anatomy' Donates Its Gloves, Gowns To First Responders

As coronavirus pandemic has seen demand for personal protective equipment, including gloves, the medical TV drama series ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ has reportedly donated its gloves and gowns to first responders. As per reports, the demand for essential products extends beyond medical workers as several fire departments have also been enlisted to help answer emergency calls from coronavirus patients. While speaking to an American radio channel, the executive producer of the show, said that they donated masks to the local fire station.

Krista Vernoff reportedly said that they were lucky enough to have around 300 of the coveted N95 masks and therefore, they decided to donate them to the local fire station. Krista added said that the show also had back stock of gowns and gloves which they donated as well. She further said that they are all overwhelmed with gratitude for the healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time. In addition to the donations, the caste and other members of the show are also doing their part by staying home, Krista said.

As coronavirus continues to spread rapidly across the globe, Chinese billionaire Jack Ma also pledged to donate a range of emergency supplies to 10 countries in South-East Asia and 24 Latin American countries. The Alibaba owner took to Twitter to announce his initiative to help the countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. He will also be donating the emergency supplies to Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, Ecuador, Dominican Republic and Peru.

'Take it easy’

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump urged its citizens to 'take it easy' and that 'it will all pass' in a bid to calm the people who are panic buying and leaving aisles at supermarkets empty. Trump even assured Americans that grocers would remain open and that the supply chain remained healthy. Trump said that the stores are working to keep up with demand and added that there is no need for anyone in the country to hoard.

Trump also raised awareness on how to protect yourself from contracting COVID-19. Trump urged citizens to 'do your part'. From meeting and travel precautions to personal hygiene, the US President wants citizens to contribute to stopping the spread of the fatal virus and the video is titled, 'we're in this together'.

