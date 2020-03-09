Netflix Gets Dwayne Johnson & Ryan Reynolds To Fly In Private Jet

Netflix is among the biggest media service and production companies in the world. It has approximately more than 154 million subscribers worldwide. The streaming giant is playing a significant role in independent film distribution. Recently, Netflix is producing a film named Red Notice featuring big names like Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. The company is asking the stars of the film to fly in private due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) SOS alerts that have been spread across the world. Read to know more details about the story:

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Showers Praises On The Cast Of Netflix's 'Guilty' & Urges Fans To Watch It

Netflix gets Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson to fly in private jet

Netflix original upcoming movie Red Notice had started filming. According to IMDb, the plot is about an Interpol agent who has assigned the job of tracking down the world’s most wanted art thief. The film stars Hollywood superstars like Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Ritu Arya, and Chris Diamantopoulos.

Also Read: What Is Beyoncé's Documentary 'Homecoming' All About That Airs On Netflix?

Evidently, the streaming service company is taking special efforts to keep the cast of the film safe under a healthy environment. Reportedly, the deadly coronavirus has gripped the world, and the company is asking Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to fly in private jets for filming in different locations. The production company is filming the movie in different locations.

They intend to stick to their planned schedule for which they are providing private jets to the star cast to keep them safe, sound and healthy from coronavirus. Few parts of the film are planned to be shot in Italy for which the idea of a private jet has been introduced.

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson's Netflix Film 'Red Notice' Put On Hold; Read To Know Why

Dwayne Johson shares his experience while working for the Netflix team

Dwayne Johnson has shared his emotions on Instagram when he met Netflix's CCO, Ted Sarandos. He said that under his (Ted Sarandos) leadership, Netflix has revolutionised the movie business and strategically created a streaming paradigm for the world to enjoy. The movie, Red Notice is the biggest investment Netflix has made till now. Dwayne further captioned that he thank then for the trust and commitment and that his handshake is his word. Their accountability to Ted & his team to deliver for Netflix and most importantly, deliver something great for his 'one and only boss' - the audience/consumer worldwide. Check out the post below:

Also Read: Fantasy Series On Netflix That You Can Binge-watch Right Away

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.