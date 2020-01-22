Lost Girls, Netflix's New True-crime Film Trailer Out Now

Netflix has launched the trailer of its new project Lost Girls, a film based on real events telling the story of Long Island serial killer. The upcoming American drama film is directed by Liz Garbus and stars Amy Ryan, Thomasin McKenzie, Lola Kirke, Oona Laurence, Dean Winters, Miriam Shor, Gabriel Byrne, Kevin Corrigan, and Reed Birney. The film is based on a book titled "Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery" by Robert Kolker and it is scheduled to be released on March 13, 2020.

Lost Girls

Lost Girls is based on the story of an unidentified serial killer who is believed to have murdered 10 to 16 people between 1996 and 2010. The victims were mostly women who worked as prostitutes. The film will revolve around the investigation into the death of Shannan Gilbert, a prostitute who was reported missing on May 1, 2010. In December the same year, a police officer and his dog discovered a body while on a routine training exercise. Three more bodies were discovered two days later after a search operation was launched in the area. A few months later, four more bodies were discovered in another area.

Shannan's body was discovered by the police in December 2011, just three miles away from the place where other bodies were found. The film will highlight the journey of Shannan's mother Mari Gilbert, played by Amy Ryan. Mari in the movie will fight to make sure that the police and the media view her daughter as a regular victim rather than a sex worker who went missing. In the trailer, it can be heard that a police officer working on the case says, "Honestly, who spends this much time looking for a missing hooker." The official synopsis of the film reads, "When Mari Gilbert's daughter disappears, police inaction drives her own investigation into the gated Long Island community where Shannan was last seen. Her search brings attention to over a dozen murdered sex workers."

Meanwhile, Netflix has announced that it is working on a project with American actor and filmmaker Bradley Cooper. According to international media reports, Bradley will be collaborating with Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and Todd Phillips for the film which is based on the life of late American composer Leonard Bernstein, the rights of which are acquired by Netflix. Media reports suggest that Bradley will star, direct and produce the film that he co-wrote with Spotlight writer Josh Singer.

