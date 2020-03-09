Drive To Survive From Netflix Shows F1 Accurately; Check Out Moments Of Season 2

Netflix is now streaming Season 2 of the show Formula 1: Drive to Survive. The season is out on March 8, 2020, with 10 binge-worthy episodes. After the first hit season, F1: Drive to Survive S2 is back with more of behind-the-scenes drama. Two major brands are also involved in this seasons - Mercedes and Ferrari. The series displays the strengths in revealing the excitement Formula 1. Fans are really excited and opened their thoughts about the series. Check out a few reviews.

Check out all the ups & downs of Netflix's Drive to Survive:

Story-Line of Season 2

Fans are showing a positive response for the second season of Drive to Survive, based on its storyline. Most fans enjoyed the season for its revealing in-depth details. Season 2 has opened about the participating teams in the F1.

Mayhem at Mercedes

Fans are really excited to know that Mercedes is going to be in Season 2 of F1 Drive to Survive. The excitement of the fans was off the charts when Netflix revealed about Mercedes being a part of the show and filmed at the chaotic German Grand Prix.

Team member's comments

There are several words of encouragement for the participants by those in the garage. But the reality about Red Bull's motorsport advisor Helmut Marko is that he said, 'Gasly is poor'. It was a shocking moment for Gasly as well as for his fans.

Williams' sad face

Fans were shocked to see Williams in despair as she was the focus of the 9th episode. With her tastes as challenging as building a whole car, it was evident on her face how much in despair she felt at the moment. Her fans were also in shock and had a hard time seeing her like that.

Surprise for the Gasly’s fans

Gasly’s redemption was the ultimate moment for his fans to watch. After being grilled by his own team and the press, it was an emotional spot for Gasly. His final reaction was shown in episode 10 and to win the second place in the season. Fans thought it was incredible to watch Gasly’s reaction.

Check out the official trailer of F1: Drive to Survive

