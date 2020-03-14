Is ABC Series 'Stumptown' Renewed For Season 2? Read To Know The Fate Of The Show

The Cobie Smulders starrer ABC show, Stumptown had won over viewers with its interesting plotline and the talented star cast. However, now fans are awaiting the announcement of its second season. It will be interesting to see whether Stumptown will be renewed for the second season in ABC or will the show stand cancelled altogether.

The ratings for the first season of Stumptown has been low

According to media sources, the first season of Stumptown has garnered an average rating of 0.49. The rating is reportedly with consideration to the 2.86 million viewership as well as as18-49 demographics. Therefore, the ratings for the first season of Stumptown have been quite low which suggests the show might even be stalled.

However, according to media reports, things may turn positive for the show as ABC has ordered some additional episodes. So there are also chances that the show might get renewed for the second season. With the call for more episodes, Stumptown will surely have the chance to prove itself.

What is Stumptown about?

The show revolves around Dex Parios which is essayed by Cobie Smulders. Dex is a courageous and headstrong military veteran who resides in Portland, Oregon. However, her life is full of chaos as she has several gambling debts, complicated love life as well as a brother with Down Syndrome to take care of. The role of Dex's brother, Ansel is portrayed by Cole Sibus.

But, she remains dedicated towards her work even though her own life is a mess. Dex proves herself to be an efficient private investigator. However, her unapologetic attitude gains her several enemies on the way. The show also has other characters who contribute to the narrative.

Jake Johnson essays the role of Dex's friend Grey McConnell. While Tantoo Cardinal plays a casino owner, Sue Lynn Blackbird. Do you want the show to be renewed for the second season? Let us know in the comments section.

