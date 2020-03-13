The Debate
Fans Comment "Marjaavaan" On Sidharth Malhotra's Recent Monochromatic Pictures

Bollywood News

Sidharth Malhotra recently uploaded three monochromatic pictures on his social media handle on Instagram. Read to know what fans commented and see the photos.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra is among the most popular stars in the industry. Making his debut in 2012’s teen drama film Student of the Year, he has appeared in around 10 films till date. The actor has gained a big fan following for his performances as well his looks and style statements over the years. Now, Sidharth seems to be robbing the heart of his fans yet again with his recent monochromatic pictures. Read to know more.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra Showers Praises On Kiara Advani's 'Guilty', Says It's 'hard Hitting'

Fans gush over Sidharth Malhotra’s monochromatic photos

Sidharth Malhotra has more than 10 million followers on the social media platform Instagram. He has been quite active on the photo-sharing sites, uploading frequent posts. The Ek Villain star recently uploaded three monochromatic picture, in which he is seen wearing a locket. Take a look at those photos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) on

Also Read | Mrunal Thakur To Be A Part Of 'Thadam' Remake Alongside Sidharth Malhotra

Soon after Sidharth Malhotra uploaded the pictures, fans started going gaga over it. All three pictures together have reached around 500 thousand likes and three thousand comments. Check out what some fans have to say about his pictures.

Comment on Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram post
Comment on Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram post
Comment on Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram post
Comment on Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram post
Comment on Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram post

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra's Fan Calls Him 'hubby' In His Latest Post, Is Kiara Advani Reading?

This is not the first time when Sidharth Malhotra has uploaded his monochromatic pictures. Earlier, he was seen with different style in black and white photos. Take a look at some of his monochromatic posts from his Instagram handle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) on

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra Teams Up With 'Kabir Singh' Makers For His Next Tamil Remake; Deets

Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in Shershaah. It is said to be a biographical action film directed by Vishnuvardhan. The film will reportedly show the life journey of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain, Vikram Batra. Kiara Advani will be playing the leading lady. Shershaah is scheduled to release on July 3, 2020.

 

 

First Published:
