Fans Comment "Marjaavaan" On Sidharth Malhotra's Recent Monochromatic Pictures

Sidharth Malhotra is among the most popular stars in the industry. Making his debut in 2012’s teen drama film Student of the Year, he has appeared in around 10 films till date. The actor has gained a big fan following for his performances as well his looks and style statements over the years. Now, Sidharth seems to be robbing the heart of his fans yet again with his recent monochromatic pictures. Read to know more.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra Showers Praises On Kiara Advani's 'Guilty', Says It's 'hard Hitting'

Fans gush over Sidharth Malhotra’s monochromatic photos

Sidharth Malhotra has more than 10 million followers on the social media platform Instagram. He has been quite active on the photo-sharing sites, uploading frequent posts. The Ek Villain star recently uploaded three monochromatic picture, in which he is seen wearing a locket. Take a look at those photos.

Also Read | Mrunal Thakur To Be A Part Of 'Thadam' Remake Alongside Sidharth Malhotra

Soon after Sidharth Malhotra uploaded the pictures, fans started going gaga over it. All three pictures together have reached around 500 thousand likes and three thousand comments. Check out what some fans have to say about his pictures.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra's Fan Calls Him 'hubby' In His Latest Post, Is Kiara Advani Reading?

This is not the first time when Sidharth Malhotra has uploaded his monochromatic pictures. Earlier, he was seen with different style in black and white photos. Take a look at some of his monochromatic posts from his Instagram handle.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra Teams Up With 'Kabir Singh' Makers For His Next Tamil Remake; Deets

Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in Shershaah. It is said to be a biographical action film directed by Vishnuvardhan. The film will reportedly show the life journey of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain, Vikram Batra. Kiara Advani will be playing the leading lady. Shershaah is scheduled to release on July 3, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.