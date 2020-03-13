Mujhse Shaadi Karoge's Shehnaaz Gill And Paras Chhabra To Indulge In An Ugly Fight

Rumour mills have been doing the rounds that the Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra starrer Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will soon be going off-air from March 20, 2020. However, seems like the show has still a lot more drama in store for the viewers. The recent promo of the show sees Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra get into a heated argument with each other in front of their suitors and host Gautam Gulati.

The show will reportedly see one of the contestants, Aanchal Khurana pass a seemingly derogatory remark on another contestant, Ankita Shrivastav. However, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will see Shehnaaz come in support of Ankita as she lashes out at Aanchal for her statement. But Shehnaaz Gill is stopped by Paras Chhabra who tells her to let the suitors speak for themselves.

Shehnaaz and Paras get into an altercation

However, this does not go down well with Shehnaaz Gill and she says that she will 'break the face' of any person who questions somebody's character. Things further get heated up in the promo of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as Paras Chhabra asks Shehnaaz Gill to stop shouting. Not the one to take things easily, Paras Chhabra further lashes out at Shehnaaz Gill and the latter asks him to get out of her sight.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge saw Paras and Jay Bhanushali get into a verbal spat

Looks, like Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will see some unexpected twists and turns in the upcoming episode. The show has contestants like Heena Panchal, Jasleen Matharu, Navdeesh Kaur, Sanjana Galrani, Rohanpreet Singh, Indeep Bakshi, Mayur Verma, Mayank Agnihotri and Balraj Syal trying to woo Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge also grabbed some headlines recently for Paras's spat with guest Jay Bhanushali.

However, Jay's wife Mahi Vij came to the rescue of her husband and lashed out at the trolls who also slammed their daughter Tara. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has been witnessing some high voltage drama right since its inception. Reportedly, Shehnaaz has also confessed in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge that she has developed feelings for her close friend and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

