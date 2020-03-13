Friday The 13th Quotes Which Will Perfectly Summarize The Vibe Of The Day

Friday the 13th is usually considered to be an extremely unlucky or an inauspicious day. There are several disappointing historical events which have rendered Friday the 13th unlucky.

Also Read: Friday The 13th Tattoos: Here's Where You Can Get Inked In Sacramento

Friday the 13th is associated with some historically unfortunate events

From Jesus Christs' crucifixion to the execution of the members of the Knights Templar, there are some unfortunate events which took place either on 13th or on Friday. However, there are some quotes which also tend to depict the vibe of this day in the perfect manner. Check out some of these quotes.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor On Sexism In The Industry And How She Was Presented Like A 'freak Of Nature'

Quotes which summarize the mood and significance of the day perfectly

It is Friday the 13th! It's only bad luck if you put it in your head. Think it is just another day & stay positive. Have faith with God.

On Friday the 13th weird things are supposed to happen ... Maybe I'll get into a relationship.

Don't walk under any ladders, Don't break any mirrors, Don't spill any salt, And don't walk by any black cats. Happy Friday the 13th.

Don't be superstitious. Nothing will happen on Friday the 13th that cannot happen on Saturday the 14th.

Fear of Friday the 13th or one of the most popular myths in science is called paraskavedekatriaphobia as well as friggatriskaidekaphobia. Triskaidekaphobia is fear of the number 13.

FACT: Friday the 13th happens 3 times this year, each 13 weeks apart from the other. This hasn't happened since 1984. Happy Friday the 13th.

Superstitious diners in Paris can hire a quatorzieme, or professional 14th guest.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt would not travel on the 13th day of any month and would never host 13 guests at a meal. Napoleon and President Herbert Hoover were also triskaidekaphobic, with an abnormal fear of the number 13.

Ever wonder what the big deal is about this silly date? It turns out the history of Friday the 13th is complicated. There are superstitions about Friday, superstitions about the number 13--which together seem to create the fear of Friday the 13th. Most of these superstitions are rooted in religion.

Also Read: Snakes Dance Away In Joy, Convert Golf Course To A Dance Floor

Also Read: Ira Khan & Janhvi Kapoor Are Both Their Daddy's Girls & These Pictures Prove It; See Here







Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.