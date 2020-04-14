Joel McHale Postive On 'Community' Movie Becoming A Reality, Says 'chances Are Very High'

Actor-comedian Joel McHale revealed exciting news for fans of the popular sitcom, Community. Though it has been more than 5 years since the last season of the show aired, Community still enjoys a loyal fanbase. Joel McHale, who played the character of Jeff Winger on the show told a media portal that he was more than positive about the possibility of the show being followed by a movie. He asserted that the likeliness of the film being made is high now more than it ever was.

Joel McHale reveals Community movie may finally happen

On April 1st, the show started streaming on Netflix and brought new attention to the comedy sitcom. Joel McHale in an interview with a media portal said that he knows for a fact that the cast of the show is interested in making a movie adapted from the show. Moreover, he said, Alison Brie had tweeted about getting a call from Sony and there are way more rumblings than there used to be in the past.

McHale clarified that though he has not received a call himself as of now, he is expecting one soon. The Community was very popular back in the day and had run for six seasons. Fans used to enjoy the show because of the diverse and quirky members of “The Study Group” and the plot followed them on wacky adventures like paintball assassin, school-wide ‘floor is lava’ games, Dungeons & Dragons and campus-wide blanket forts.

The cast of the show: Community

The show was created by Dan Harmon and starred Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Gillian Jacobs, and Chevy Chase as the core group. After the show ended, the cast moved on to with their careers. Donald Glover went on to build a successful career as a musician.

