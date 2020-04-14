Nithiin On Wedding Getting Postponed Amid COVID-19: Didn't Want To Marry With Mask On Face

South Indian actor Nithiin opened up about postponing his wedding with his fiancée Shalini. Recently, the actor told a media portal that considering the current scenarios of Coronavirus pandemic, he did not want to tie the knot with a mask on his face. Last Month, Nithiin had announced that he has decided to postpone his wedding which was scheduled for April 16. Reportedly, the wedding was to take place at Palazzo in Dubai.

Actor Nithiin is very popular among his fans in the South Indian film industry. He keeps his fans updated with his daily life through social media handles. Nithiin told a media portal that his family and his fiancee’s family, both had agreed and come to this decision that they should postpone the wedding considering the pandemic that has clasped the world currently. Taking to his social media, he had told his fans the news and further urged them to stay home and stay safe. Check out that post below.

Youth Star @actor_nithiin requesting his fans not to celebrate his birthday which is tomorrow. Also his wedding on April 16th has been postponed due to #Lockdown.He is urging, Together we can fight against #Corona by staying safe at home. #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe pic.twitter.com/Tq9OBI2Fkm — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) March 29, 2020

Engagement pictures of Nithiin and Shalini

The actor had got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Shalini in February. Nithiin had posted some pictures from his engagement on his social media handle. Check them out below.

Pelli panulu started..

Mussssikk startttts ❤️❤️❤️

Need ur blessings...🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/bQ3zXUO7s6 — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) February 15, 2020

Here are few more pics frm pasupu function 😊😊

#NithiinShalini pic.twitter.com/Su8C8pNXJC — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) February 15, 2020

