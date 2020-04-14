The Debate
Nithiin On Wedding Getting Postponed Amid COVID-19: Didn't Want To Marry With Mask On Face

Regional Indian Cinema

Actor Nithiin had announced earlier that he has postponed his wedding with his girlfriend Shalini. Recently he opened up about how he was feeling about it.

nithiin

South Indian actor Nithiin opened up about postponing his wedding with his fiancée Shalini. Recently, the actor told a media portal that considering the current scenarios of Coronavirus pandemic, he did not want to tie the knot with a mask on his face. Last Month, Nithiin had announced that he has decided to postpone his wedding which was scheduled for April 16. Reportedly, the wedding was to take place at Palazzo in Dubai. 

Read | COVID-19: Chiranjeevi Hails Telugu States' Police Force, Compares Them To Military | Watch

Actor Nithiin is very popular among his fans in the South Indian film industry. He keeps his fans updated with his daily life through social media handles. Nithiin told a media portal that his family and his fiancee’s family, both had agreed and come to this decision that they should postpone the wedding considering the pandemic that has clasped the world currently. Taking to his social media, he had told his fans the news and further urged them to stay home and stay safe. Check out that post below.

Read | Kajal Aggarwal Shares 'major Throwback' Pics With Allu Arjun, Actor Replies 'wild Times'

Engagement pictures of Nithiin and Shalini

The actor had got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Shalini in February. Nithiin had posted some pictures from his engagement on his social media handle. Check them out below.

Read | Allu Arjun Sports Rugged Look As He Shares Second Poster Of Upcoming Film 'Pushpa'; See

Read | Nithiin And Shalini's Wedding Gets Postponed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Read | Nithiin And Girlfriend Shalini's Wedding Postponed Due To Coronavirus Lockdown

Image Credits: Nithiin Twitter

 

 

