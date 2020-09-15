Korean Actress Oh In-hye Passes Away In Hospital After Being Found Unconscious At Home

Korean actress Oh In-hye passed away on September 14, Monday, after she was found unconscious in her house in Incheon City, South Korea. According to the Incheon Yeonsu Police and the Songdo Fire Department, the 36-year-old star suffered from a cardiac arrest and was found in her house at about 5 am. The actor was provided with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before shifting her to the emergency room of a nearby hospital. However, even though Oh In-hye's breathing and pulse returned, she failed to recover consciousness and passed away.

Oh In-hye passes away

As mentioned in reports by Korean media, the police are still investigating whether the actor tried committing suicide. The pop-culture portal AllK-Pop earlier mentioned speaking to a police spokesperson who said that Oh In-hye’s friend found her and reported it, but they do not know why the friend was there. Oh In-hye's death came as a huge shock for all Korean movie fans. Her memorial service will be conducted at Inha University Hospital in Incheon. Oh In-hye's funeral ceremony will be held on September 16, Wednesday. The actor's final resting place is the Incheon Family Park, as mentioned by the portal.

Fans mourn Oh In-Hye's loss

Fans and netizens have mourned the actor's sad demise. One of Oh In-hye's fans tweeted, "Life sometimes take us to many unwanted twists n turns.We really don't know what she had been going through behind that sweet n radiant smile.The world is running out of love.Lets spread love n positivity. RIP #ohinhye". Check out tweets:

RIP Oh In Hye. You were such a great actor and so so beautiful. We never know what is going on in someones life until it is too late. Fly high angel 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tDUOFDBRra — 𝕙𝕩𝕟𝕖𝕪𝕓𝕦𝕟𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕟 I IN生 I ˡⁱˣⁱᵉ ᵈᵃʸʸ (@hxneybunchan) September 14, 2020

Yesterday morning, she was found unconcious in her home and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Oh In Hye's breathing and pulse has returned for a while but unfortunately her heart stopped late afternoon. 💔🙏🏻#OhInHye #RipOhinhye pic.twitter.com/SqtRhJK2BV — K I M M Y (@KimCalingasan2) September 15, 2020

Oh In-hye made her acting debut with Sin of the Family, released in 2011. Some of her best work includes No Breathing (2013), The Plan (2014), Secret Travel (2013), Eating, Talking, Faucking (2013). Oh In-hye's film Red Vacance Black Wedding was screened at the 16th Busan International Film Festival in October 2011. The film was directed by Park Chul-soo. She is also known for her drama series Horse Doctor and television movies Drama Special: The Return: Jwibulnori.

