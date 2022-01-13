Netflix's 'Squid Game' Creates SAG Awards History; Becomes 1st Foreign-language Nominee

With the release of the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 nominations, the fans, as well as the celebrities, were amazed to see their favourite shows and movies being nominated under various categories. It was also delightful for the fans of the Netflix series, Squid Game, as the show has received nominations under a couple of categories namely Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series. The series also created SAG Awards history by being the first foreign language tv nominee.

Soon after the SAG 2022 nominations were announced, Squid Game actor Lee Jung-Jae, who received a nomination under the category of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for the show, expressed his happiness on receiving this honour.

Squid Game creates history with SAG Awards 2022 nominations

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game garnered tons of love and appreciation soon after it surfaced on Netflix and as the show gets four nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022, it marked history by becoming the first foreign language tv show to be nominated. As the Korean series got recognition at the SAG Awards 2022, the lead actor, Lee Jung-Jae took to his official social media account and penned a heartfelt note expressing his happiness and excitement on being recognized.

Taking to Instagram, Lee Jung-Jae shared a series of pictures in which he depicted all the categories under which the series received a nomination. In the caption, he expressed his feelings and revealed that he was speechless and beyond excited to be nominated not just individually but for the entire Squid Game team. He further recalled how he vividly remembered the precious moments they shared together, putting in all the hard work to film the intense six rounds of games and added how on top of those unforgettable memories they shared, the SAG Awards nominations will be remembered as a precious and touching moment. Stating further, he thanked the SAG-AFTRA and mentioned how humbled he was. Take a look at what he posted-

Image: Squid Game Official Poster