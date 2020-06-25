'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' Cast Members Gets This Sweet Gesture From Park Seo Joon, IU

Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun is back to entice the audience with the TV series, It's Okay To Not Be Okay. The actor essays the role of the charming, Moon Kang Tae in the show and stars opposite the lovely Seo Ye Ji. With just two episodes, the show has managed to create a frenzy amongst the audience. Now, according to media sources, Dream actor Park Seo Joon along with his co-actors IU and Lee Hyun Woo had an extremely sweet gesture for the It's Okay To Not Be Okay cast.

Also Read: Park Seo Joon Becomes First Korean Actor To Get YouTube's Gold Play Button

Park Seo Joon and IU's sweet gesture

According to media reports, Park along with his other Dream co-stars sent a truck laden with coffee and some foods on the sets of It's Okay To Not Be Okay to show their support to the cast members of the show. The official social media handle of the channel shared the picture of the truck which had a banner consisting of Kim's picture. The truck also reportedly featured drawings of the Dream actors Park, IU, and Lee. Reportedly, the truck also had writing which said, 'To all the cast and crew, please enjoy this and keep up the good work.'

Also Read: Korean Actor Son Ye-jin Lauded As The 'Most Beautiful Woman In The World' In 2020

Kim shares a close bond with Park Seo Joon

The lead actor of It's Okay To Not Be Okay, Kim has also incidentally worked with all the three Dream actors, Park, IU, and Lee. Kim had earlier collaborated with IU for the tracks like Dream High and Producer. He has also worked with Lee in the popular Korean flick, Secretly, Greatly. While Kim and Park are reportedly close friends. This is truly an endearing gesture from Park, IU, and Lee for Kim and the rest of the It's Okay To Not Be Okay cast. Check out the picture of the truck sent by the Dream actors.

Also Read: BTS' 'DNA' Video Hits 1 Billion Views On YouTube; First Korean Boy Band To Reach The Mark

Talking about the show, It's Okay To Not Be Okay, the series is directed by Park Shin-Woo. It also stars Oh Jung-Se and Park-Kyu Young in pivotal roles. The series revolves around a unique love story wherein two different people fall for each other and end up healing each other's psychological and emotional scars.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.