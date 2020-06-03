Park Seo Joon Becomes First Korean Actor To Get YouTube's Gold Play Button

Itaewon Class star Park Seo Joon recently became the very first Korean actor to cross the One Million Subscribers mark on YouTube. Park Seo Joon is undoubtedly one of the most popular Korean actors, as he has featured in numerous beloved Korean drama shows, including Kill Me, Heal Me, She Was Pretty, and Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

Park Seo Joon has even received a Gold Play Button, a reward gifted to him by YouTube itself for crossing the One Million Subscribers milestone. To celebrate his milestone, Park Seo Joon recently went live on YouTube to unbox his YouTube Gold Play Button.

Itaewon Class star Park Seo Joon unboxes his Gold Play Button

Park Seo Joon recently went live on his YouTube channel to unbox his Youtube Gold Play Button. In the 23-minute long live session, the Itaewon Class star unboxed the Gold Play Button and thanked his team as well as his fans for his achievement. He stated that he achieved the milestone because of all the people who appeared on his videos and his staff members.

Itaewon Class star Park Seo Joon added that his staff edited his videos through the night and he felt like he did not do much himself. Park Seo Joon then thanked all his fans who have been curious about his day to day life. He added that he never thought that he could receive YouTube's Gold Play Button.

The Itaewon Class actor began sharing videos about his day to day life back in July of 2019. The actor even shared moments from his Philippines trip. Moreover, fans of Itaewon Class can also find some interesting behind the scenes footage of Park Seo Joon, as he often shared videos about his life amid the busy schedule of promotions and filming. Below are some of Park Seo Joon's latest videos.

Itaewon Class' OST was sung by none other than BTS' V

The OST for Park Seo Joon's Itaewon Class was sung by beloved BTS singer V. The song, Sweet Night, even broke a longstanding iTunes record by getting a topping the iTunes music charts. Sweet Night is the second Korean Single to top the iTunes charts, the first being KSI's Gangnam Style.

