BTS' 'DNA' Video Hits 1 Billion Views On YouTube; First Korean Boy Band To Reach The Mark

BTS's DNA music video just completed 1 billion views on YouTube, making them the first Korean boy-band to achieve this stature. The song that released back in 2017 from the album Love Yourself: Answers took about 2 years and eight months to hit 1 billion views crediting to the success of the Korean band worldwide. Before DNA, PSY’s Gangnam Style, Gentleman and BLACKPINK’s DDU-DU DDU-DU have been able to touch this marker.

BTS' most acclaimed song

DNA is one of the most known songs worldwide and has also won the Korean boy-band many awards. DNA landed at number 49 on Billboard's 100 Best Songs of 2017. Billboard also ranked it number 49 on their list of the "100 Greatest Boy Band Songs of All Time". It was also awarded one of the best Korean songs of the year 2017 by Idolator.

The EDM and hip-hop dance number's video starts with a whistle tune and acoustic guitar. It features all 7 of its members - V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga. BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, can be seen dancing against colourful backgrounds.

BTS' journey to fame

The boy band debuted in South Korea in 2013 with No More Dream from the album 2 Cool 4 Skool, which gained them much popularity within the country. The next song to bring them some more national attention was Boy in Luv (2014). Much of their later international popularity was gained in 2017 when they were seen at Billboard Music Awards and also when they made their American television debut at American Music Awards (AMAs). They were also touring in the United States at this point. The band is now internationally known for its pop music and dance moves and has managed to gain a huge fan base.

BTS' fans are referred to as ARMY and have managed to keep the boy-band always trending. In an interview with a media agency, RM said the band likes to keep itself humble. RM said that the first step was to love their own selves and then create wonderful music. RM is also the leader of the band and is a rapper. BTS also gone on to appear on many American TV shows.

Promo Pic credit: BTS' Instagram

