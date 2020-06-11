Korean Actor Son Ye-jin Lauded As The 'Most Beautiful Woman In The World' In 2020

According to a global survey conducted by the entertainment platform Starmometer, South Korean actress Son Ye-jin is reportedly the "Most Beautiful Woman in the World" for 2020. In Starmometer's "Most Beautiful Woman in the World," Son Ye-jin got the most votes, beating other famous beauties, like Song Hye-Kyo and BLACKPINK members.

As per reports, the Korean actress received 4,354,037 votes via social media and an online ballot. It was also reported that the biggest competitor for Son Ye-jin in the category was Lisa Manoban of BLACKPINK, but after all the votes were counted, Son Ye Jin outnumbered Lisa by more than 500,000 votes.

Son Ye-jin gained the spotlight in the early 2000s after appearing in Korean movies such as The Classic, A Moment to Remember, and April Snow. She also went on to star in the popular drama Endless Love: Summer Scent that premiered on the GMA Network. Recently, Son Ye-jin starred in Netflix dramas, Something in the Rain and Crash Landing on You, where she was paired with the actors Jung Hae-in and Hyun Bin.

About her recent film, Crash Landing on You

Crash Landing on You helmed by Lee Jeong-Hyo is a South Korean television series. The show stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin in lead roles. The storyline revolves around a chaebol heiress who made an emergency landing in North Korea due to a paragliding crash, and the absolute top-secret love tale is a North Korean special officer who falls in love with her and who hides and protects her.

The series was broadcast on TVN in South Korea and Netflix worldwide from December 14, 2019, till February 14, 2020. The series is reportedly the highest-rated TVN drama and the third highest-rated Korean drama in the history of cable television.

On the work front

The actor currently does not have any upcoming movies in her kitty. However, it is reported that she is in talks with a few directors regarding her upcoming projects. She is also quite active on Instagram and is seen treating fans with some lovely pictures. She recently shared a collage of several flowers ranging from roses to many more. Take a look.

