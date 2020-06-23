Park Shin-Hye Opens Up About Choi Tae-Joon For The First Time; Details Here

Park Shin-Hye has been part of the Korean entertainment industry since her acting days as a child. When a Korean entertainment portal revealed her relationship status back in 2018, K-netizens frequented social media regarding the surprising revelation. Reportedly, Park Shin-Hye is dating fellow actor who is now serving in the military, Choi Tae-Joon. The actress spoke about her ‘biggest fear’ and upcoming film ALIVE in an interview with a K-media portal.

Park Shin-Hye's candid take about life

In the interview, the Memories of Alhambra actress spoke about rumours surrounding the couple, her take on her relationship. In 2019, there were speculations regarding the couple-the two had reportedly parted ways citing to the age difference between them. Choi Tae-Joon is two years younger to Shin-Hye. However, Shin-Hye denounced the rumours and said that they are ‘still going strong’.

Park Shin-Hye and Choi Tae-Joon’s relationship was revealed to the public in 2018 when a series of paparazzi images surfaced online. In the interview, the actress mentioned that her relationship was revealed despite their intentions of keeping it private. However, the effects of the revelation were nice and the two continued to date. Even though the two haven’t shared major screen space, the two were seen in a short cameo in the same K-drama that is The King of Dramas back in 2012.

Tae-Joon and Shin-Hye are even alumni’s of the same university that is Chung Ang University. When the two were speculated to be together for the first time in 2017, Shin Hye’s management company SALT had denied all the rumours. The company had then labelled them as ‘good friends’.

Tae-Joon and Shin-Hye were spotted together on several occasions as per media reports, which led to confirmation by the agencies of both the actors. Shin Hye spoke about their relationship for the very first during the interview of ALIVE. She revealed that her biggest complex is that she 'worries a lot'. She added that her ‘greatest fear’ is getting caught up in something she did not intend to be a part of. She worries something might go wrong.

Park Shin-Hye got candid about her relationship during the interview for her next zombie adventure film ALIVE alongside Yoo Ah-In. The film is reportedly following the concept of a zombie apocalypse as previously shown in its predecessor film Train to Busan. In the film ALIVE, Park Shin-Hye and Yoo Ah-In’s characters are stuck in apartments, outside which bloodthirsty zombies roam free. The duo is on a quest to save themselves.

