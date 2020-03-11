Peter Weber's Mom, Barb Said THIS In Spanish To Her Husband On 'The Bachelor'

Last day's episode of The Bachelor apparently did not sit well with Peter Weber’s parents especially his mother, Barbara “Barb” Weber. Barb had made faces all throughout Peter’s breakup with Hannah and his subsequent reconciliation with Madison. Things reportedly started heating up when Peter and Madison were called on to The Hot Seat and The Bachelor’s parents were also called forward.

From the very start of The Bachelor’s finale, it was evident that Peter Weber’s parents were a supporter of #TeamHannaAnn. Peter Weber’s mom, Barb also went on to the tell the live audience that it was a “rocky road” when she met Madison. The Webers had waited for three hours to meet her but she did not even apologise later. Later, when they met in Australia and Barb brought it up, she thought Madison was not so interested in her son as he was.

Also Read: What Happened To Madison On 'The Bachelor'? Here Is What You Need To Know

Although Madison kept her cool while Peter Weber’s mom spoke out, things got ugly between the two after the commercial break. Madison reportedly responded saying she was not a mother but she did respect and love Peter. She also loved and respected Peter’s family and hence, would never say anything negative about anyone. Peter, on the other hand, desperately asked his parents to give Madison a chance. But Barb was not ready to. She even reportedly added that the relationship between Peter and Madison would not work which earned a lot of “boos” from the audience of The Bachelor.

Also Read: Who Was Eliminated On 'The Bachelor'? Here Is All You Should Know The Latest Episode

What did Peter Weber's mom, Barb say in Spanish to Peter’s father on The Bachelor?

Lmaooooooo 1/5 of the country speaks Spanish and Barb thought she could say this #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/GEKLlQ6Rlw — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) March 11, 2020

Host Chris Harrison of The Bachelor asked Peter’s father to say something about the situation. This is when Peter’s mom, Barb whispered something to him in Spanish. What did Barb say to her husband, questioned many. She reportedly said, “Di algo mal también, ayúdame” which loosely translates to “Say something bad too, help me”. However, the senior Weber did not outright rule out Madison like his wife.

Also Read: 'Love Island' To 'The Bachelor': Top Dating Shows Other Than 'Splitsvilla' You Can Watch

Also Read: 'The Bachelor' Fame Colton Underwood And Cassie's Adorable Pictures Should Not Be Missed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.