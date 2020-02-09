'Love Island' To 'The Bachelor': Top Dating Shows Other Than 'Splitsvilla' You Can Watch

MTV Splitsvilla is a popular television reality show that is loved by many. Fans love to watch the way the young boys and girls try to secure places in the villa named Splitsvilla. Fans enjoy the ways they accomplish a task to stay in the competition and mingle at the same time to find love.

There are a lot of fights, friendship, backstabbing and love when the contestants get together. Fans who love watching Spiltsvilla may also enjoy the shows listed.

List of TV shows in which you could find love

The Bachelor

The Bachelor is one of the most popular dating TV shows. In the show, a man dates a group of women in search of a soulmate and true love. Many countries have made an alternate version of the show.

Many people binge-watch and enjoy the show, thanks to the spice and uniqueness of the TV show. Fans reportedly enjoy the changes in the show.

ALSO READ | Splitsvilla 12: Miesha Iyer Bodyshames Arshiya Arshi, Calls Her Piyush's 'bojh'

Love Island

Love Island shares the format and structure of Splitsvilla. The show features an equal number of men and women who are in search of true love and life partner.

They try to win the show by breaking the other couples apart. People enjoy watching the competition and become curious about the elimination of the contestants.

ALSO READ | Splitsvilla 12 Grand Finale: Here Is A Sneak Peek Into The Grand Finale

Dating In The Dark

It is a reality TV show that is created in the Netherlands and the show features 3 single men and women each who are made to shift into a light-tight house and form connections. The host provides the contestants' information regarding the personalities and suggesting which contestants are their best match. A total of six daters get to know about each other, giving them an opportunity to like the person for their personality and not their appearance.

ALSO READ | Rebecca Gormley And Connagh Howard Share An Intense Kiss In Bed In 'Love Island'

Love School

MTV Love School is a show that features real-life couples who are in a mess and want to repair their relationships. Couples in this show learn lessons in matters of the heart and they discover the depth of their partner's loyalty towards them.

People enjoy watching the host who plays the role of a cupid as well as a devil as absolutely mismatched couples got out on romantic getaways.

ALSO READ | How 'Love Island' Reminds Indian Fans Of The Reality Show 'Splitsvilla'

Image Coutesy: Instagram - loveisland / bachelorabc

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.