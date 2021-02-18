Hansika Motwani Drops A Booty Shake BTS In Her New Twitter Post And Youtube; Check Here

Hansika Motwani took to social media to announce that she will be dropping a new vlog on her Youtube channel. The vlog will be about Booty Shake BTS, Tony Kakkar's new song starring Hansika Motwani in the music video. The actress shared this exciting news with her fans on Twitter and Instagram.

In the tweet, Hansika wrote that she will be uploading a 'Booty Shake' vlog on the 18th of February, 2021 at 7 pm, and gave out the link to her YouTube channel. Along with the tweet, Hansika uploaded a short video of Booty Shake BTS. In the brief video, Hansika can be seen dancing to Booty Shake alongside Tony Kakkar.

In the video, Hansika Motwani told her viewers that the weather was freezing while Tony Kakkar called Hansika a 'Beautiful Soul' and told the audience that she lights up the room whenever she performs. The duo looked excited to present the fans their new song.

Fans' reaction to Booty Shake

Hansika Motwani posted a video of her dancing to Booty Shake in her latest Instagram post. The actress danced excitedly to Tony Kakkar's new song while captioning the video '#bootyshake'. Fans couldn't hide their excitement as they commented praises for the actress. One fan complimented Hansika on her dress while another fan called her pretty. A fan commented about how lovely she looked and many fans commented heart emojis under her post.

Tony Kakkar's Booty Shake BTS

Tony Kakkar is set to release his new track 'Booty Shake' featuring Hansika Motwani in the music video. Promoting the new song, Hansika Motwani and Tony Kakkar uploaded several posts on their social media urging their fans to check out the song. In the recent post by Tony Kakkar on Instagram, Neha Kakkar can be seen dancing to Booty Shake at a wedding.

Hansika Motwani's songs and movies

Hansika Motwani has primarily acted in Tamil films while having done several movies in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada. Working as a child actor in Bollywood, Hansika got her main lead in the Telugu movie Desamuduru for which she was critically acclaimed. Hansika Motwani's songs such as 'Open the Tasmac' and 'Maanja' from the Movie Maan Karate, 'Gentleman' from Kandireega, and Pilla Neevalla from the movie Denikaina Ready are popular among her fans.

