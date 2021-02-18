Emraan Hashmi's 'Lut Gaye' Trends At No 1 On YouTube; Actor Thanks Fans For The Love

Emraan Hashmi's latest song Lut Gaye released yesterday on February 17 on YouTube. The romantic song by T-series casts model Yukti Thareja of MTV Supermodel of the Year fame in the music video. The video is currently trending at number 1 on YouTube just a day after its release. Emraan Hashmi took to his social media handle to thank the fans for their love and support.

Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye

The song 'Lut Gaye' features Emraan Hashmi as an undercover cop who meets a bride played by Yukti and falls in love with her. The video revolves around the concept of loving a person to death. The song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and written by Manoj Muntashir. Singer Jubin Nautiyal has lent his voice to the track. The music video is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The music video is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-series. Check out the music video of Lut Gaye right here:

Emraan Hashmi Thanks Fans for Lut Gaye

Emraan Hashmi took to Instagram to thank his fans for the love and support they poured on his new music video. The actor shared a snippet from the music video which had "Trending at #1 on Youtube" written on it. Along with the video, Emraan wrote, "LOVE is being seen and felt everywhere! Thank you for making #LutGaye trend at #1 on YouTube. TUNE IN NOW! #LoveYouToDeath." Check out Emraan's post below:

Emraan's fans were quick to respond to the actor and showed him support by flooding his comment section with heart and fire emojis. Many users expressed that they loved the song. One user wrote, "I'm in love with the track" while another commented with "Hard song." Check out some of the fan comments below:

Emraan Hashmi and Bhushan Kumar have collaborated for several music videos in the past. Their last music video before Lut Gaye titled Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon went on to be a big success and a chartbuster hit. On asking Bhushan Kumar why did he cast Emraan for the song he said, "Emraan Hashmi takes romantic tracks to an all-new level with the way he beautifully emotes love, longing or even heartbreak. No one could have performed Lut Gaye better than him and we are happy he agreed to feature in this melodious, soulful song." Bhushan Kumar hopes that Lut Gaye will stay with audiences for a long time. Watch the video here:

