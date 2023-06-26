PSY Joins BTS Suga On Stage At D-Day Concert; Jungkook, V, Jimin Have A Blast In The Crowd

BTS rapper Suga embarked on a solo world tour under his alias Agust D on April 26, 2023. Suga's world tour followed the release of his debut album titled D-Day. The K-pop idol concluded his debut solo tour in Seoul and was joined by other popular artists on the stage.

3 things you need to know

Suga wound up his world tour in Seoul on June 25, 2023.

BTS members V, Jungkook and Jimin attended the rapper's concert in Seoul.

Suga's concert was also live streamed for fans overseas.

PSY joins Suga on stage

PSY, who rose to fame after his song Gangnam Style went viral, joined Suga's D-Day concert in Seoul on June 24. He came to surprise the audience as a guest performer. Later on, it turned out to be the highlight of the night. The two idols performed on their song That That and set the stage on fire.

Can't believe I witnessed this live! I was so confused like what song is this ?? it's not on the setlist ???? and then we saw Psy walking out from backstage and it was madness 🙌🫶 we all got up and danced 💜 #AgustD_SUGA_Tour_in_Seoul pic.twitter.com/GpmSkIqOPs — EM⁷ bangtankosmos 💜 FESTA (@btskosmos1306) June 24, 2023

The duo ended their set with the iconic That That pose on stage and shared a warm hug before PSY departed from the stage. Apart from the collab song, Suga also performed on his hit tracks like Haegum, D-Daeng, Life Goes On and more from his album D-Day.

Several other K-pop idols including members from the band ENHYPEN and LE SSERAFIM were also present the concert. For the unversed, That That was released last year by PSY and the song was co-written and produced by Suga.

Jungkook, V, and Jimin at Suga's concert

BTS members Jungkook, V, and Jimin attended Suga's D-Day concert in Seoul on June 25. The trio were seen having a blast at the concert as they grooved to the peppy beats of the rapper's songs and did their little dance with ARMY bombs. Pointing at them, Suga said during his performance, "My brothers are here today. Thank you so much, guys."

(BTS members attend Suga's concert | Image: Twitter)

Suga concludes his solo world tour

BTS' Suga is the only artist from his 7-member band who went on a solo tour across the globe. He kicked off his tour in Belmont Park in New York and performed the final concert in Seoul on June 25.