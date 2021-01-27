Song Yoo-Jung's Death: How The K-drama Star Became Popular Within A Short Period Of Time

South Korean actor Song Yoo-Jung passed away at the age of 26 on January 23, 2021. The tragic news was announced by her agency Sublime Artist Agency who further added that the reason for her death is unknown. Read further to know more about the actor and her career.

Also Read: Song Yoo Jung Passes Away At 26, Actor's Funeral To Take Place On This Date

Song Yoo-Jung's career

The Korean actor started her career as a cosmetic brand model and then made her acting debut with Golden Rainbows on MBC in the year 2013. The series revolved around seven orphans who were fostered by the same father. They share a strong bond and go through a similar kind of struggle in the marines product industry. It also stars Uee, Jung Il-woo, Cha Ye-Ryun and Lee Jae-Yoon.

Song then worked in the drama series Make A Wish in the year 2014 and in 2017 she appeared in the television series School. The show revolved around school teenagers who stress over grades. The show also stars Kim Jung-Hyun, Kim Se-Jeong, Jang Dong-Yoon, Han Sun-Hwa, and Han Joo-wan.

Also Read: 'Start Up' actor Kim Seon-Ho to star in upcoming Kdrama 'Mr Jong' opp. Shin Min-A?

Song featured in a music video in 2018. The song was titled Goodbye Road which contained melancholic and sad lyrics about a farewell. As per scmp.com, the lyrics hit harder in the light of the saddening news.

In 2019, Song became one of the leads in the show Dear My Name. The show revolved around the concept that in an alternate universe, the name of a person's soulmate is engraved on their body and that they are drawn to each other. There are few others who don't have the name engraved, hence they find their own soulmate. Song played the character of the person who had the name engraved and she couldn't find her soulmate.

Song signed up for her agency, Sublime Artist in the year 2019. After her role in Dear My Name, she did not feature in any drama or movies. Although she did appear in various music videos, that is, Standing Egg’s Friend to Lover and NIve’s How Do I. Both the music videos were released in 2020.

Also Read: Jimmie Rodgers passes away at 87: Here are 5 television appearances of the late musician

How did Song Yoo-Jung die?

Song Yoo-Jung's death has shaken the industry and condolences started pouring in from her fans and followers. According to IBTimes, the cause of death can be suicide using sedatives or he may have been killed but there are no proofs yet. The funeral was hurried by the actor's family which sparked several speculations. The funeral of the actor took place on January 25 at Gangnam Branch of the Seoul Medical Centre and was a private affair.

Also Read: Gregory Sierra, known for 'Sanford and Son' & 'Barney Miller', passes away at 83

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.