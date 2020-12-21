'Start Up' Actor Kim Seon-Ho To Star In Upcoming Kdrama 'Mr Jong' Opp. Shin Min-A?

South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho has been raving a lot of attention after he featured in the Korean drama Start Up. According to a recent report by Koreaboo, the 34-year-old actor is in talks to be cast in Mr Handy, Mr Hong remake. The upcoming drama which is titled Mr Hong is actually based on a romantic comedy movie that was released in 2004 featuring Kim Joo-hyuk and Uhm Jung-Hwa. Read on to know all about Kim Seon Ho's new show.

Kim Seon Ho & Shin Min Ah to feature in 'Mr Hong' remake?

According to an exclusive report on Ilgan Sports, Kim Seon Ho has been cast as a male lead for the upcoming tvN's drama called Mr Hong. The drama will showcase the romance between a woman operating a dental clinic and a do-it-all man. According to Soompi, YTN has disclosed that the Oh My Venus fame actor Shin Min Ah is also in talks for the female lead. The actress' agency AM entertainment confirmed the same. If the reel union occurs, it would be the very first time that these two actors would work together on screen.

The movie Mr Handy, Mr Hong, on which the drama remake is being considered, is based on the story of Hong Doo Shik, who is a guy who takes up any kind of odd jobs just to make his living, and he is so talented that he can pretty much do any job that is required. Meanwhile, Yoon Hye Jin is a dentist from Seoul who manages a dental clinic in the same town as Doo Shik. Once the casting is finalised, the Kdrama is expected to release in the first half of 2021.

Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah

Kim Seon Ho last featured in the successful Kdrama Start Up that last aired on December 6, 2020. Start-Up takes place in a fictional South Korean version of Silicon Valley where young dreamers set out to achieve success in the world of startup companies. Needing to make $90k to open her own business, Seo Dal-Mi, played by Suzy on Start Up, drops out of a university and takes up part-time work. The drama focuses on the four lead characters played by Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, and Kang Han Na.

Meanwhile, the My Girlfriend is a Gumiho fame actor who was last seen in the successful movie Diva, is also in talks for the upcoming Mr Jong movie. Actor Shin Min ah is known for starring in TV series A Love to Kill, Arang and the Magistrate, Oh My Venus and Tomorrow, With You to name a few.

