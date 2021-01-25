Song Yoo Jung Passes Away At 26, Actor's Funeral To Take Place On This Date

Song Yoo Jung was a South Korean actor and model, who started her acting career with MBC's series Golden Rainbow. She later appeared in the film Make Your Wish in 2015 and School 2017 in the year 2017. The actor recently passed away because of unknown causes and her agency, Sublime Artist Agency confirmed the same. Read on to know about Song Yoo Jung funeral date and more news about her.

Song Yoo Jung's death

According to a report by IB Times, the cause of the South Korean actor's death is still unknown but some say that she died by suicide using sedatives or may have been killed, although there has been no proof of the same. Song Yoo Jung was just 26 years old and breathed her last on January 23, 2021. Meanwhile, Song Yoo Jung's family is planning to conduct the late actor's funeral in a hurry, which has sparked speculations on the cause of her demise.

Song Yoo Jung's Funeral Date and Time

A report by the same source stated that Song Yoo Jung's funeral will be held on Monday, January 25. The reason for the hurried funeral proceedings is said to be that the family wants to keep it a private affair. Her death sent shockwaves across the entire nation and condolences started pouring in from her fans and followers. Jung's funeral will begin at 1.30 pm KST. Reports say that Song Yoo Jung's father tried to contact his daughter but when she didn't answer his calls, the actor's father called the police, who found her dead. Police are continuing to investigate the cause of her death.

On the work front, Song Yoo Jung is known for her series of roles in Golden Rainbow, School 2017, Make Your Wish, iKon's Goodbye Road MV, Standing Egg’s Friend to Lover, and NIve’s How Do I. She also appeared in commercials promoting coffee, cosmetics, and ice cream brands, which led to the actor climbing up the ladder of fame. Song Yoo Jung reportedly signed Sublime Artist Agency in 2019 and was expected to take a step forward in her acting career.

Image Credits: bucinkdrama.id Instagram account

