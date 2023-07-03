Squid Game Star Lee Jung-jae Demands A Whopping $1 Million Per Episode For Sequel?

Lee Jung-jae, who rose to fame after featuring in Squid Game (2021), is in the news for allegedly demanding a whopping amount from the makers for the sequel of the Korean show as per reports. The hit web series recently announced the star cast of the new season, which includes T.O.P, Yim Si-wan, and Park Sung-hoon among others.

3 things you need to know

Squid Game 2 might stream later this year on the OTT platform.

In the series, Lee Jung-jae plays Player 456.

The second season will also feature Park Gyu Young, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ae Sim, Kang Ha-Neul, Lee David and others.

Did Lee Jung-Jae demand a whopping fee per episode for the show?

According to a report in All Korea, the actor has demanded the OTT platform $1 million (over Rs 8.2 crore) per episode for Squid Game 2. They quoted a source saying that the platforms can't afford to overlook the actor's request as he is one of the important characters in the series. And if the platform agrees to his terms, then for the 13 episodes, the actor would get a total of over $ 13 million.

(A still from Squid Game | Image: Instagram)

"Netflix cannot afford to overlook Lee Jung-jae’s request. Lee Jung-jae asked Netflix to seek a substantial guarantee of over 1 million dollars per episode, which means his appearance fees will amount to a staggering total of over 13 million dollars (given the 13 episodes)," said the source. However, Lee Jung-jae's agency Artist Company and the OTT platform are yet to confirm the rumours.

Did Lee Jung- jae help T.O.P. with Squid Game 2 casting?

Before fee rumours, Lee Jung- jae was in the news for his involvement in securing T.O.P. in the ensemble star cast of the second season. However, the actor's agency Artist Company debunked the reports and clarified that cast members are decided through audition.

As per Soompi, the statement read, "Some of the reports that claim actor Lee Jung-jae was involved in the casting of Squid Game 2 are not true. The casting of a project is the authority of the director and the production company."

(A starcast of Squid Game 2 | Image: Netflix/Instagram)

Squid Game became Netflix's most-watched series

The series, released in 2021, revolved around a secret contest where 456 players, all in deep financial crisis, risk their lives to play a series of deadly games to win $35 million. The series was instantly a hit among the audience, becoming the most-watched program in 94 countries.