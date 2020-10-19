'Start Up' Second Episode Has Caught Viewers' Attention With A Quirky Indian Reference

Start Up premiered over the weekend on October 17 and has already left viewers in awe.The second episode will be a treat to watch for the Indian fans as it has some Indian references in it. Read along to know more.

Also Read: Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk's 'Start-Up' Makers Release New Stills Of Kim Seon Ho’s Character

Start-Up episode 2 has adorable Indian references

Start Up’ plot revolves around Seo Dal-mi who is portrayed by Suzy. She is a hard-working girl who aspires to become a Korean Steve Jobs. The other important characters are, Nam Joo-hyuk as Nam Do-san, who is an intelligent entrepreneur who heavily believes in luck and Kim Seon-ho as Han Ji-pyung, who is always ready for making investments, but has a huge debt that he needs to return to Dal Mi’s grandmother. Choi Won-Deok is her grandmother and is portrayed by Kim Hae-sook and her elder sister Won In-Jae is portrayed by Kang Han Na.

Also Read: K Dramas 'Search', 'Start-Up' & 'Lie After Lie' Earn Record-breaking Ratings; Know Details

The second episode of Start Up sees Ji-Pyung in search of Do-san. Won-Deok asks Do-san to pretend that the childhood love letters sent to Dal-mi were sent by him. Do-San tried to negotiate and ask Ji Pyung to be a part of his Samsan Tech into Sandbox, but Ji Pyung declines right away. Although after reading the letters and motivated by Ji-Pyung’s insult, Do-san goes through a makeover and decides to surprise Dal-mi at a networking party that was held by In-Jae.

Indian fans of Start Up would have surely noticed the Indian connection in Episode two. It happens when Dal-mi is visiting the Jeonggok branch of the coffee shop chain that she works at as a backup staff. The store was full of customers as JKN had announced a guerrilla concert near the coffee shop, which Dal-mi treats as a challenge for recording the highest sales in a day. During this, she serves an Indian customer who is wearing a pastel orange salwar kameez and asks if the place sells lassi, to this Dal-mi replies, "We have no lassi. Sorry. But there's a similar taste of yoghurt." Fans also enjoyed hearing Suzy speak in English.

Also Read: 'Start-Up' To 'Stranger 2', Here Are Some Korean Dramas To Enjoy On Netflix This October

Also Read: India's ICreate Signs MoU On Innovation With Israel's Start-Up Nation Central

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.