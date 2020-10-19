Last Updated:

'Start Up' Second Episode Has Caught Viewers' Attention With A Quirky Indian Reference

Start Up started streaming on Saturday, October 17 2020, the second episode has some unmissable and adorable Indian reference. Read to know

Start Up

Start Up premiered over the weekend on October 17 and has already left viewers in awe.The second episode will be a treat to watch for the Indian fans as it has some Indian references in it. Read along to know more.

Start-Up episode 2 has adorable Indian references

Start Up’ plot revolves around Seo Dal-mi who is portrayed by Suzy. She is a hard-working girl who aspires to become a Korean Steve Jobs. The other important characters are, Nam Joo-hyuk as Nam Do-san, who is an intelligent entrepreneur who heavily believes in luck and Kim Seon-ho as Han Ji-pyung, who is always ready for making investments, but has a huge debt that he needs to return to Dal Mi’s grandmother. Choi Won-Deok is her grandmother and is portrayed by Kim Hae-sook and her elder sister Won In-Jae is portrayed by Kang Han Na.

The second episode of Start Up sees Ji-Pyung in search of Do-san. Won-Deok asks Do-san to pretend that the childhood love letters sent to Dal-mi were sent by him. Do-San tried to negotiate and ask Ji Pyung to be a part of his Samsan Tech into Sandbox, but Ji Pyung declines right away. Although after reading the letters and motivated by Ji-Pyung’s insult, Do-san goes through a makeover and decides to surprise Dal-mi at a networking party that was held by In-Jae.

Indian fans of Start Up would have surely noticed the Indian connection in Episode two. It happens when Dal-mi is visiting the Jeonggok branch of the coffee shop chain that she works at as a backup staff. The store was full of customers as JKN had announced a guerrilla concert near the coffee shop, which Dal-mi treats as a challenge for recording the highest sales in a day. During this, she serves an Indian customer who is wearing a pastel orange salwar kameez and asks if the place sells lassi, to this Dal-mi replies, "We have no lassi. Sorry. But there's a similar taste of yoghurt." Fans also enjoyed hearing Suzy speak in English.

