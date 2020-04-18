'Talking Kitty Cat' YouTuber Steve Cash Commits Suicide

YouTuber Steve Cash who is known for being the voice of the Talking Kitty Cat committed suicide on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Steve Cash was 40-year-old and was reportedly battling with mental health issues. He reportedly died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds. According to an entertainment portal, on Thursday morning the Nampa Police Department in Idaho received a call from his house and found Steve Cash dead. The police believe that there is no foul play involved.

Steve Cash passes away

The news of the Talking Kitty Cat Youtuber's sad demise was broken to the would after his wife posted about it on Facebook. Steve Cash’s wife Celia DeCosta Cash took to her social media account and stated that she is heartbroken after her husband passed away. In an emotional post, she mentioned that Steve Cash took his own life. She even asked fans of the YouTuber to give the family some time to grieve.

Celia DeCosta Cash shared a monochrome picture with her husband while writing the post. She wrote, ‘This is so hard. I’m not even sure what to say, or for that matter, what to do. I just lost my best friend, my sidekick, my lover, my mentor, my absolute everything, this morning. I’m so sad to say, my husband, Steve Cash took his own life this morning 4/16/2020. It hurts me to share this. Please understand, give the family time to grieve, but know that Steve is no longer in pain.’ [sic]

Steve Cash had his own YouTube channel called Talking Kitty Cat which had about 2.44 million subscribers. In his videos, Steve Cash would talk to his cats like they were humans and would dub his cast replying back to him. Steve Cash reportedly set up in channel in 2007 and became an instant hit.

Steve had reportedly opened up about his mental health issues in September when a fan noticed that he has been very active on social media. He had stated that he is bipolar and that he is ‘on a manic up’. He further stated that when he is depressed again, he will vacate everything. Steve Cash posted his last video on December 20, 2019.

