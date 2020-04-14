Karl-Anthony Towns' Mother Passes Away; Stephen Curry, Trae Young Lead NBA's Condolences

On Monday, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns' mother Jacqueline Cruz passed away after succumbing to coronavirus-related complications. Timberwolves released a statement on behalf of Karl-Anthony Towns and his family to pay condolences to Jacqueline Cruz.

Also Read | Shaquille O'Neal Offered Isaiah Rider $10,000 To Fight Kobe Bryant During Lakers Stint

Karl-Anthony Towns' mother Jacqueline Cruz passes away; Timberwolves statement

The statement read, 'Jackie, as she was affectionately known among family and friends, had been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed on April 13th. Jackie was many things to many people—a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met.'

On March 24, Karl-Anthony Towns posted a video on his social media handles saying both his parents had contracted COVID-19 and that his mother was on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma. However, his mother lost the lengthy battle to the pandemic while it is reported, Karl-Anthony Towns' father has recovered.

Also Read | Joel Embiid Extends His Support To Karl-Anthony Towns Mother Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Karl-Anthony Towns' mother succumbs to COVID-19: Timberwolves and NBA stars react

Minnesota Timberwolves paid their condolences to Towns' family in their statement, 'The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced.'

The NBA community subsequently flocked to social media to pay their condolences to Karl-Anthony Towns. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, OKC Thunder's Chris Paul, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine and a host of other stars showed their support for Towns and his family.

Karl-Anthony Towns' mother Jacqueline Cruz passes away: Steph Curry, Trae Young pay condolences

Praying for you and your entire family @KarlTowns 🙏🏽 aint no other words man I’m so sorry — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) April 14, 2020

Man... thoughts and prayers with you and the entire family @KarlTowns 🙏🏾 — Chris Paul (@CP3) April 13, 2020

Wow... I hope everybody is taking this pandemic seriously... Continue to Pray for every family through this tough time, and hold your Loved ones Close🙏🏽❤️ — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 13, 2020

I’m so sorry @KarlTowns love you bro! Thoughts and prayer to your family. — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) April 13, 2020

Also Read | Karl-Anthony Towns Mother Remains In Coma, While His Father Recovers From Coronavirus

Man, prayers to KAT and his family. Sitting here trying to find the words to say...just so sad. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 13, 2020

Karl Anthony Towns wrote this about his mom in 2016 pic.twitter.com/myQzvw2ycX — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) April 13, 2020

😢😢 damn man this hurts!! Sending love and prayers your way @KarlTowns ❤️ https://t.co/UyAz9UJdiL — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 13, 2020

Praying for you and the fam🙏🏽❤️ https://t.co/K7dlbiSfsf — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) April 13, 2020

Sending my love and prayers to my brother @KarlTowns and his family❤️ 🙏🏾 — Hassan Whiteside (@youngwhiteside) April 13, 2020

Sending my love and prayers to my brother @KarlTowns and his family❤️ 🙏🏾 — Hassan Whiteside (@youngwhiteside) April 13, 2020

Praying for @KarlTowns and his family. Rest In Peace Mrs Jacqueline Towns! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾😔😔😔 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 13, 2020

Also Read | Karl-Anthony Towns Feels Disrespected After NBA All-Star 2020 Snub