Karl-Anthony Towns' Mother Passes Away; Stephen Curry, Trae Young Lead NBA's Condolences

Basketball News

Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns' mother Jacqueline Cruz passed away on Monday after succumbing to coronavirus-related complications. NBA stars pay homage.

On Monday, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns' mother Jacqueline Cruz passed away after succumbing to coronavirus-related complications. Timberwolves released a statement on behalf of Karl-Anthony Towns and his family to pay condolences to Jacqueline Cruz. 

Karl-Anthony Towns' mother Jacqueline Cruz passes away; Timberwolves statement

The statement read, 'Jackie, as she was affectionately known among family and friends, had been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed on April 13th. Jackie was many things to many people—a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met.'

On March 24,  Karl-Anthony Towns posted a video on his social media handles saying both his parents had contracted COVID-19 and that his mother was on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma. However, his mother lost the lengthy battle to the pandemic while it is reported, Karl-Anthony Towns' father has recovered.

Karl-Anthony Towns' mother succumbs to COVID-19: Timberwolves and NBA stars react

Minnesota Timberwolves paid their condolences to Towns' family in their statement, 'The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced.'

The NBA community subsequently flocked to social media to pay their condolences to Karl-Anthony Towns. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, OKC Thunder's Chris Paul, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine and a host of other stars showed their support for Towns and his family.

Karl-Anthony Towns' mother Jacqueline Cruz passes away: Steph Curry, Trae Young pay condolences

