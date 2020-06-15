'The King: Eternal Monarch' Season Finale: Fans In Tears With The Show's Unexpected Ending

Netflix's popular K-Drama The King: Eternal Monarch released its final episode over the weekend. Starring Lee Min-Ho, Lee Jung-Jin, and Kim Go-Eun, the series plot revolves around the King of the Kingdom of Korea who discovers a pathway into a parallel world, the Republic of Korea. He later discovers that his nemesis is transferring people from one world to another and making them kill their doppelgangers. He sets on a journey to fulfil his duty as a King and decides to kill the traitor.

The King: Eternal Monarch finale: Fan reactions

After a 16-episode run, fans were definitely not ready to say goodbye to the show. Twitter was flooded with tweets from fans coming to terms with the show's end. With the finale episode carrying a rollercoaster of emotions, it should not come as a shock to fans after all the twists they witnessed in the show. Check out a few fan reactions below:

No one:



Me after I finished "The King Eternal Monarch" that I'm watching every night and I can't move on❤️#TheKingEternalMonarchFinale pic.twitter.com/my8gYRh6FV — Oppamazing♡ (@oppaamazingg) June 12, 2020

After watching The King Eternal Monarch last episode:#TheKingEternalMonarchFinale pic.twitter.com/fvgAB8DwKI — 아담 (@adam_ss2) June 12, 2020

#TheKingEternalMonarchFinale



The King Eternal Monarch! Thank you for giving us a Happy Ending. I can finally be at peace because of this wonderful finale that they gave us. This show doesn't really disappoint people. THANK YOU TKEM! WE WILL MISS YOU ALL. pic.twitter.com/GUHWsDL52W — I'M NO ONE AND I'M JUST GIVING SHIZ ABOUT KDRAMAS (@kdrama___addict) June 12, 2020

I thought that he's just an extra in TKEM but turns out to be this significant. THE BIGGEST PLOT TWIST OF 'THE KING: ETERNAL MONARCH' 😳😳#TheKingEternalMonarchFinale pic.twitter.com/fv7UtyDsm3 — seo (@kdramajourn) June 12, 2020

“I will open all the doors in the universe, and come to you.#TheKingEternalMonarchFinale pic.twitter.com/asTeBmulnB — Krizzia (@Krizzy_myeon) June 12, 2020

What happened in the final episode of The King: Eternal Monarch?

CONTAINS SPOILERS! In the moments leading up to the final episode, it is revealed that Lee Gon plans to go back in time to the night of the treason with the sole purpose of killing the traitor Lee Lim. This would mean that young Lee Gon would die right there and his entire future will be erased. When Jo Young realises the King's plan, he insists on accompanying him.

On the other side, they capture Lee Lim and Kang Shin-Jae has to bring him to the portal in 48 hours. Jeong Tae-ul convinces him to let her take Lee Lim. She finally enters the portal with him and takes a gun with her. When Lee Lim makes fun of her for thinking that a gun would work there, she tells him how would he know if no one ever tried to shoot before.

The battle takes place and Jo Young saves young Lee Gon while the King chases Lee Lim right up to the portal. He finally sentences him to capital punishment and beheads him with his sword. This alters the future and people from both the forget about the existence of the people who were transferred. It takes Lee Gon a year to find his way back to Jeong Tae-ul but he follows up on his promise of opening up all the doors to reach her. The two continue to spend time together without ever making a choice between the two worlds.

