Marvel’s Kevin Feige To Voice Thanos In The Simpsons’ 'Avengers: Endgame' Parody

The Simpsons is one of the longest-running animated TV series, and this time around, the show will join forces with one of the biggest cinematic movie franchises Avengers for a special episode. The special Simpsons episode will revolve around Bart. The episode will also feature The Russo Brothers voicing the characters of film executives. Other than this, a recent clip also revealed that Marvel boss Kevin Feige will be voicing the Thanos parody, Chinnos. The animation studio shared a video of Kevin Feige as Chinnos. Take a look.

Marvel’s Kevin Feige to voice Thanos in The Simpsons parody episode

In this short clip shared by the producers of the show is from the upcoming episode which is titled as Bart the Bad Boy. In this episode, we will be seeing an epic Avengers/Simpsons parody. In the clip, Kevin Feige voices Chinnos, who is a parody version of Thanos. In the parody, Chinnos AKA the Marvel boss Feige threatens to destroy the world with his inevitable doomsday app.

In this clip, Bart harnesses the power to hypnotically spoil the fan-favourite film Avengers: Endgame. It is reported that the premise of this show will be about how Bart accidentally sees the film, a parody of Avengers: Endgame, before it hit theatres. It is said that he then harnesses his powerful knowledge of the future to his advantage with hilarious effect.

Apart from this, it will be fun to see how Chinnos create an app to destroy the world. It is also reported that Chinnos might actually succeed in his evil mission to wipe out half the life in the universe. Only time will tell what more fun the Marvel and Simpsons crossover holds for the fans.

Source: Russo Brothers Instagram

