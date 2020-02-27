'The Simpsons' To Feature A Special Parody Episode Of 'Avengers' With The Russo Brothers

The longest-running animated TV series The Simpsons and the biggest cinematic movie franchise Avengers, will be joining forces for a special episode. The special Simpsons episode will revolve around Bart at the centre stage of the story. The episode will also feature The Russo Brothers voicing the characters of film executives. The director duo took to their Instagram recently and shared a poster for The Simpsons' special episode. Check out the poster below -

The Russo Brothers share Simpsons' special episode poster

The Simpsons poster shared by The Russo Brothers draws inspiration from the official Avengers: Infinity War poster. The film's poster also featured a number of characters in it similar to the poster shared by the directors. Check out Avengers: Infinity War's poster below -

The Simpsons' special episode was announced back in October 2019. It was announced that The Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will be voicing characters in the episode. Now, the synopsis of the episode has also been released along with the title. The special episode will be called The Simpsons: Bart the Bad Guy and will revolve heavily around Bart Simpson's well-known antics.

As per reports, in the episode, Bart Simpson will be mistaken as a terminally ill kid who has the opportunity to watch a blockbuster superhero film a month before its release. Instead of keeping quiet about spoilers of the film, Bart chooses to blackmail the executives by threatening them about leaking the film's plot to millions of fans. The episode is also expected to make many references to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

