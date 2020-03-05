'Lucifer' Actor Tom Ellis Extends His Contract For Season 6, Fans Get "overly Excited"

Lucifer fans are rejoicing now that the show has been reportedly renewed for Season 6. As per reports, Tom Ellis has extended his contract for Season 6 of the show. After the news of Lucifer Season 6 hit the stands, fans of the show were quick to express their excitement on Twitter.

'Lucifer' Renewed for Season 6

Lucifer is one of Netflix’s most-watched shows and the popular series stars Tom Ellis as the lead character. A few days back, it was reported that Lucifer was cancelled after Season 5. But now a media portal’s report suggests that the Tom Ellis led series will be having a Season 6 as well.

Although no official sources have confirmed the news, the rumours of Lucifer Season 6 is a piece of positive news for all the Lucifer fans out there. Even Tom Ellis had reportedly extended his contract for the show. The news also suggests that all the other actors of the show will be extending their contract as well. But this is not the first time the show has been resurrected again. Lucifer previously aired on FOX and the show first aired on the channel in January 2016 but was cancelled in 2018.

Lucifer’s loyal fan base trended the hashtag #SaveLucifer and the show was then picked up by Netflix once again. Netflix then confirmed that series will be having Season 4 and Season 5. Now, it will be interesting to see when Lucifer Season 6 witnesses an official confirmation. Till then, take a look at the Lucifer fanbase reacting to the Season 6 reports.

I'm confused. Read tweets again this morning about #LuciferSeason6 and a spinoff. Call me pessimistic, but I doubt there will be both 🤷‍♀️ what I would really love is something official about the future of #Lucifer 🙏💕😈💕 pic.twitter.com/yZkdn9JZha — Luzifinchen (@luzifinchen1) March 5, 2020

If Lucifer gets a Season 6, this is a perfect chance to do something new and fresh. They can end the Deckerstar chapter and focus more on the supernatural/comic lore. Then everyone is happy. Comic and TV fans. @Ildymojo @Henderson_Joe @tomellis17 #LuciferSeason6 #Lucifans — Joey Potter (@CapesideCutie_) March 3, 2020

Trying not to get overly excited about this but Dear Dad do I want more! #LuciferSeason6 🤞😈 https://t.co/k3QOo6dpSQ — Allison Davis (@Alli_Davis) March 5, 2020

