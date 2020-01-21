Lucifer Season 5 Spoilers: Did Drew Powell Confirm A Lucifer And Gotham Crossover?

After a huge fan campaign on social media, Lucifer was finally revived by Netflix and is now set to return with the fifth season of the show later this year. Fans are already desperate for more news on the final season of the series. The fifth and final season of the popular series will feature a total of 16 episodes and, to make it a bit more interesting, the makers have decided to split the series into two parts. And while are no details around the plot, Gotham star Drew Powell was recently spotted on the sets of Lucifer, paving the way for speculations if there will be a Gotham and Lucifer crossover.

Lucifer star Tom Ellis had previously teased that Drew Powell could be making his Lucifer debut in the upcoming season. Recently, he confirmed the news as he shared this post through his Instagram with the Gotham star. He stated that Drew Powell was on the sets of the show.

Did Drew Powell just confirm a Lucifer and Gotham crossover?

It was Powell's response on the Instagram post that had fans guessing if he teased a crossover. The Gotham star called Ellis a legend and stated that he couldn't wait to mix it up again with him down the road. He concluded saying the episode will blow people's minds. Drew Powell was seen playing a supervillain Butch Gilzean/Solomon Grundy in the first four seasons of Gotham. His character was eventually killed off in the season four finale. However, as for right now, it still remains unclear if Powell will reprise his role as a villain in the final season of Lucifer, or if he will simply portray a completely different character if he is on board. Lucifer season 5 is expected to be released later this year.

Image credits: Instagram | Lucifer Netflix

